These Cute Photos of Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Deserve Gold Medals
The Olympian made it Instagram official with the Houston Texans football player in August 2020
Date Night
NFL player Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles enjoyed a romantic date together just days after the athlete secured her spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.
"You give me butterflies," she captioned a black-and-white shot of the pair sharing a sweet kiss.
No. 1 Fan
Owens got to witness Biles secure her seventh national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and he was blown away.
"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," Owens captioned a photo of him and Biles after the event. "It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!!"
Loved Up
The couple shared a sweet kiss on a trip to Florida.
Pin Drop
The pair have mastered the couples' pic while on their travels together.
Big Drip
Owens gifted his lady a gorgeous chain for her 24th birthday in March.
Easter Buddies
Holidays are for dressing up and taking leg poppin' pics.
Keeping Cozy
The two look comfy and unbothered in their matching Versace robes.
Belize Babes
If traveling the world was a sport, Biles and Owens would win.
Jet Set
More pics from paradise? Yes, please.
Sunshine & Smiles
"i love you more than i love Belize and thats a lot," Biles captioned her March photo.
Valentine's Love
Owens went all out to celebrate the romantic holiday with Biles, showering her with big balloons and bright lights that spelled out "LOVE."
Happy Holidays
Matching jammies are a must during the holidays.
Axe Activities
Biles wrote a cheeky caption alongside this adorable date-night pic.
Sports on Sundays
Biles cheered on her man during a game back in December 2020.