These Cute Photos of Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Deserve Gold Medals

The Olympian made it Instagram official with the Houston Texans football player in August 2020

By Diane J. Cho
Updated July 03, 2021 06:52 AM

Date Night

NFL player Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles enjoyed a romantic date together just days after the athlete secured her spot in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.

"You give me butterflies," she captioned a black-and-white shot of the pair sharing a sweet kiss.

No. 1 Fan

Owens got to witness Biles secure her seventh national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and he was blown away.

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," Owens captioned a photo of him and Biles after the event. "It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!!"

Loved Up

The couple shared a sweet kiss on a trip to Florida.

Pin Drop

The pair have mastered the couples' pic while on their travels together.

Big Drip

Owens gifted his lady a gorgeous chain for her 24th birthday in March.

Easter Buddies

Holidays are for dressing up and taking leg poppin' pics.

Keeping Cozy

The two look comfy and unbothered in their matching Versace robes.

Belize Babes

If traveling the world was a sport, Biles and Owens would win.

Jet Set

More pics from paradise? Yes, please.

Sunshine & Smiles

"i love you more than i love Belize and thats a lot," Biles captioned her March photo.

Valentine's Love

Owens went all out to celebrate the romantic holiday with Biles, showering her with big balloons and bright lights that spelled out "LOVE."

Happy Holidays

Matching jammies are a must during the holidays.

Axe Activities

Biles wrote a cheeky caption alongside this adorable date-night pic.

Sports on Sundays

Biles cheered on her man during a game back in December 2020.

By Diane J. Cho