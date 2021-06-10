These Cute Photos of Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Deserve Gold Medals

Owens got to witness Biles secure her seventh national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, and he was blown away.

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," Owens captioned a photo of him and Biles after the event. "It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!!"