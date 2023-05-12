Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Signs with Green Bay Packers: 'New Beginnings'

The athletes held their second wedding ceremony in front of 140 guests at Cabo San Lucas over the weekend

Published on May 12, 2023 01:31 PM
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Photo: Simone Biles/Instagram

The newlyweds are headed to a new city!

Simone Biles's new husband, NFL safety Jonathan Owens, just signed a deal with the Green Bay Packers.

Less than a week after Owens, 27, and Biles, 26, said "I do" (for a second time) in front of friends and family during their destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas on Saturday, the couple shared more exciting news about their next chapter together.

On Friday, Biles posted a photo on Instagram showing her and her husband smiling while Owens signs his contract with his new NFL team.

The glowing bride, sporting Packers merchandise in the photo, wrote, "slight wedding content intermission to say GO PACK GO," in the caption of the post.

Biles added that she is "so proud" of her husband and excited for their "new beginnings" together.

Owens, who previously played for the Houston Texans, also posted about the news on his Instagram, writing, "New beginnings. Perfect cap to an amazing week. Let's get to work 🧀 Year 6 on the way‼️"

The Olympic gold medalist and the newest Packers player officially wed on April 22, 2023, after announcing their engagement a year prior.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles wrote at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! Let's get married FIANCÉ @jowens_3."

Before the NFL, Owens attended the Christian Brothers College High School, where he played high school football. After graduating, he played at the college level while attending Missouri Western State University and earned the title of Male Student-Athlete of the Year during his final season.

He went on to sign with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after the NFL Draft in 2018. Unfortunately, he injured his knee during a practice drill before his rookie season even began.

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles and Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The Olympian is a regular fixture at her fiancé's NFL games. After the 2020 Olympic Games were pushed back a year due to the pandemic, Biles told PEOPLE that getting to support Owens in person was one of the upsides of the postponement.

"What's been really exciting is being able to experience life with my family and friends," she said. "Getting to go to my boyfriend's [NFL] games. I told him that I've never been to so many games in a season in my life. Because usually, I'm so busy and all over the place."

