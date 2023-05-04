Simone Biles Flies Out to Second Destination Wedding with Husband Jonathan Owens: 'We're Off'

The newlyweds are expecting 140 guests to celebrate their big day with them this time around

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on May 4, 2023
Simone Biles Heading to Second Wedding with Husband Jonathan Owens
Photo: Simone Biles/Instagram

A matrimony so nice they're doing it twice!

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens took fans along via Instagram as they departed for their second wedding ceremony on Thursday.

In a series of stories on Instagram, the star gymnast and her new husband shared glimpses as they headed to the airport in a luxe sprinter van, where they sipped champagne and prepared for a second ceremony.

"& we're off," Biles, 26, wrote over the first story next to the emojis of a bride and groom.

Simone Biles Heading to Second Wedding with Husband Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles/Instagram

The couple and their family continued the celebrations at the airport, where Biles toasted her Uncle Paul, who will be officiating the couple's second wedding ceremony.

"Uncle Paul aka gonna be the best officiant y'all have ever seen," Biles wrote.

Once the party touched down at their destination, Biles shared a solo shot of Owens enjoying the sunny blue skies.

Simone Biles Heading to Second Wedding with Husband Jonathan Owens
Simone Biles/Instagram

The sports power couple hasn't revealed the location of their second wedding, but the gymnast previously hinted at an international destination when she said they were "waiting on a few passports" before the trip.

Owens and Biles officially tied the knot on April 22 at the Harris County Courthouse in Houston, Texas.

Simone Biles Is Married! The Olympic Gymnast Weds Jonathan Owens in TK Ceremony. Credit: Rachel Taylor
RAETAY PHOTOGRAPHY

Shortly after the couple confirmed their official union, Biles told her Instagram followers they had another event planned that would be bigger than their courthouse nuptials.

"We had to get married 'legally' here in the U.S. since our wedding will be a destination wedding," the decorated athlete said in a reply to a fan.

The next wedding will have a champagne, gold and white color scheme, and feature eight bridesmaids, seven groomsmen and about 140 people in attendance, Biles detailed.

Biles noted that she also expects the upcoming big day to be full of emotion.

"Idk how I'm supposed to get through it," she wrote. "I was so teary & choked up at the courthouse ceremony & it was just basic vows."

