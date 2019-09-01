Simone Biles Is Focusing on 'Happy Thoughts' with Friends After Brother's Triple Murder Charges

Simone Biles is turning to her friends.

The Olympic gymnast, 22, shared some photos from her Labor Day festivities with her friends on Instagram Sunday amid the news of her brother’s arrest in connection with a triple-homicide.

“Girls day to drink happy thoughts,” the athlete wrote alongside her post, in which she and two friends wear bikini tops and high-waisted denim shorts.

She later shared a larger group photo of her friends on the pool deck in her Instagram Stories.

Her post comes just days after her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, was arrested for allegedly killing three men at a party. According to an official with the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Biles’ 24-year-old brother was arrested on Thursday and taken into custody at about 3:30 p.m.

RELATED: Simone Biles Tweets ‘Don’t Talk to Me’ After Brother Is Arrested on Triple-Murder Charges

Biles-Thomas, of Cleveland, is charged with murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, according to a statement from Cleveland police.

The alleged shooting took place at a New Year’s Eve party on Dec. 31, 2018, at an Airbnb rental, when an “uninvited group” entered the home and “an altercation ensued” between the group and guests, Cleveland police say.

Delvante Johnson, 19, Toshaun Banks, 21, and Devaughn Gibson, 23, were killed.

Hours after her brother was arrested on murder charges, Biles posted a message on Twitter. “Eating my feelings don’t talk to me,” she tweeted on Thursday.

Biles’ boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., alluded to her family in an Instagram Story on Saturday, showing his girlfriend support in this difficult time.

RELATED: Simone Biles’ Boyfriend Says ‘Strongest’ Rise Up from ‘Dark Places’ After Her Brother’s Arrest

“The strongest people I’ve ever met have not been given an easier life,” the post on Friday read. “They’ve learned to create strength and happiness from dark places.”

Biles and her brother did not grow up in the same household, with the gymnast being raised mostly in Texas, while Biles-Thomas grew up in Ohio.

Born in Columbus, Biles and her three siblings were placed in foster care at a young age because their mother, Shannon Biles, struggled with addiction, The Washington Post previously reported.

Image zoom Twitter

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles’ Brother Accused of Triple-Murder in Ohio

When Biles was age 6, she and her sister Adria were adopted by their grandfather and raised in Houston, CBS News reported. Meanwhile, her brother and sister Ashley were adopted by their great aunt and lived in Cleveland, local station WOIO reported.

In a statement to PEOPLE, USA Gymnastics said, “In this challenging time for Simone Biles and her family, USA Gymnastics offers our continued support to Simone, her family and her gymnastics family. This is a very personal and private situation for the Biles family and we will respect their privacy and hope others will do the same.”

Biles-Thomas is being held at Liberty County Jail in Hinesville, Georgia. He is scheduled for an arraignment hearing in Cleveland on Sept. 13, according to court records.

Court records do not list an attorney for Biles-Thomas and he has not yet entered a plea.