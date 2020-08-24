Simone Biles was totally unbothered as she laid poolside in a black bikini over the weekend

Simone Biles Says She Has 'No Worries' as She Hangs Poolside in Bikini

Simone Biles is soaking up the sun.

The Olympian, 23, enjoyed the summer weather while wearing a black bikini and laying poolside in an Instagram photo she shared on Sunday.

In the snap, Biles, with sunglasses on, laid back comfortably with one hand behind her head and the other holding a cup as she placed her feet in the massive pool.

"No worries," the famous athlete captioned the post.

Earlier this month, Biles confirmed her relationship with football player Jonathan Owens, posting two photos on Instagram of the new couple cozying up to one another.

With a big smile on her face, the Houston Texans safety, 25, stood behind Biles with his arms around her, while in the second photo he leaned in to kiss her neck.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the sweet snapshots.

Image zoom Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles/Instagram

Prior to Owens, Biles dated Stacey Ervin Jr., whom she confirmed her split from in last month's cover story for Vogue. In the interview, Biles said the pair had called it quits in March after three years of dating.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the four-time gold medalist said. "But it was for the best.”

Image zoom Simone Biles Lars Baron/Getty

In her interview with Vogue, Biles also spoke about how she has been preparing for the upcoming Olympics, which were originally supposed to be held this summer, and have been rescheduled for July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the Summer Games, Biles, who resumed training in mid-May, shared that she and her fellow athletes have had to take several health precautions while training, including setting time aside to clean the equipment.