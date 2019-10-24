Simone Biles Throws Out First Pitch at World Series Game 2 — with a Flip!

Simone Biles added her own twist (and flip) to kick off Game 2 of the World Series.

On Wednesday night, the decorated gymnast and Houston native threw out the first pitch before the Houston Astros faced off against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park — and pulled off an incredible flip on the pitcher’s mound that sent the crowd into a huge applause.

Footage of Biles’ flip was shared to Twitter by the official Team USA account, who wrote, “Dear Gymnastics Code of Points, When does this become the ‘Biles’ on the pitcher’s mound?”

The tweet was in reference to Biles, 22, completing a historic triple-double at the World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany, earlier this month. The accomplishment ensured that the move will now be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete.

Biles’ throw was caught by Astros outfielder Jacob Marisnick, who high-fived her and signed the ball with his autograph.

But despite the Astros having the support of the Olympic-winning gymnast on their side, they lost to the Nationals 12-3, which leaves them down 2-0 in the World Series.

Last week, Biles told PEOPLE that she’s taking things “one step at a time” before she competes in the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo next summer.

“Right now, my mindset is to kind of take everything one day at a time, one step at a time because you never know what will happen and you can’t take any training for granted,” Biles said. “Kind of live in the moment.”

“Day in and day out, we’re just training so that I can be the best of my ability, mentally and physically and emotionally, and we’ll see how it goes next year,” she continued, adding that she doesn’t find it hard to get in the zone during training.

“Once you’re in the gym … we’re there for one reason, and that’s to get our work done and to try to hit those goals that we want to achieve,” Biles explained. “It’s instilled in us to tune everything out and be there for that one practice, and then once we get out of there then we let the outside world in … We’re training for one reason.”

The athlete also explained that she had been playing with the triple-double since she was “a little bit younger,” but started working on it more seriously this year.

“Thinking of the possibility of actually completing it kind of blew my mind, but we started training it in the gym, seeing how it went, and it went pretty well so we were like, ‘Wow, this could actually be brought to life in a routine,'” she explained.

“It took quite a while because you have to be mentally on point every time you do that because it is a little bit dangerous, but I was so excited to actually nail it and get the opportunity to complete it,” Biles said.