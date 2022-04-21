Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Root for Houston Astros on Opening Day

The Olympic gymnast and Houston Texans safety cheered for their hometown MLB team on opening day

Opening day was a date night for Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens!

The engaged couple recently stepped out at Minute Maid Park in Houston to support the Houston Astros as they played the Los Angeles Angels. Biles, 25, and Owens, 26, matched in Astros jerseys, shorts and white sneakers, cozying up for photos on the field.

"Opening day ⚾️ go 'stros," the Olympic gymnast captioned an Instagram pic Monday.

On Twitter, Fox 26 sports director Mark Berman, Biles opened the game by announcing "play ball."

"It's super exciting, especially to come out and represent another Houston team," she said in a quick video interview. "They've had my back, so obviously I'm going to come out and have their back and support them. It's just an exciting moment in sports that we get to experience this again," she added, alluding to pandemic-related pauses in the sports world over the last two years.

Simone Biles and her fiance Jonathan Owens spent opening day at Minute Maid Park to watch a Houston Astros game against the Los Angeles Angel of Anaheim Credit: F. Carter Smith / Splash / SplashNews.com

Biles has supported the Astros in the past, memorably flipping on the pitcher's mound at Minute Maid Park after throwing out the first pitch in Game 2 of the World Series in 2019.

Biles, a Houston native, and Owens, a Houston Texans safety, announced their engagement in February after first confirming their relationship in August 2020.

Soon after the happy news was announced, the star said during a Q&A on her Instagram Stories, that she and Owens were "still on the hunt for the perfect wedding venue" with plans for a "destination" wedding. The Olympian previously revealed that the couple's wedding will be next year and told fans that she "just knew" she was going to marry fiancé Owens the day after she met him.

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Speaking to PEOPLE in August of last year, Biles talked about her and Owens' "love and appreciation" for one another.

Biles said it's been "so exciting" to watch and support her boyfriend's career.

"I love watching him play because he has such a passion. He works so hard so for him to be able to showcase that on the field is really exciting," she explained.

Biles also told PEOPLE ahead of the Tokyo Games that Owens is "always so supportive."