Simone Biles and Fiancé Jonathan Owens Obtain Their Marriage License: 'Almost Time'

Simone Biles is counting down the days until her wedding to Jonathan Owens.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared with her 6.6 million followers on Instagram that she and her fiancé received their marriage license on Friday ahead of their nuptials.

In an Instagram post, the couple looked elated as Biles, 26, showed off the document after returning to their car. The document was shown to have been issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas, where the couple is planning to exchange vows.

"Almost time to say 'I do' 📄🤍," Biles captioned the post, with Owens, 27, responding in the comments, "Soon 🤞🏽"

The pair, who haven't shared the date of their upcoming wedding yet, opted to go casual as they received the document. One full-body photo shared outside the county offices posted on Biles' Instagram Story shows the pair smiling and posing while once again holding up the license proudly.

In the shot, Biles wore light-colored ripped jeans and a gray sweatshirt, with her hair tied up. Owens matched with his own pair of ripped jeans with a black T-shirt and a pair of black running shoes.

Biles also shared that the couple got cocktails to celebrate right after getting the license. The gymnast wrote on her Instagram Story over a shot of the drinks, "post marriage license things." Over the video, she played a song with the lyrics "girl, let's just get married. I just wanna get married."

As the pair inches toward the big date, they have been taking every chance to celebrate with their loved ones. Biles shared several photos of her heavenly-themed wedding shower held at The Juliana in Houston Heights with family and friends to her Instagram Stories last week.

She also shared a series of photos of her bridal party decked out in powder blue dresses on her grid with the caption, "On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed."

The bride-to-be also celebrated her "boujee" bachelorette party in Belize earlier this year, and marked the moment with a pair of light-wash jeans with the name "Mrs. Owens" emblazoned across the back pockets.

"Thanks @alaiabelize for hosting the most epic bachelorette 🤍 we had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable," Biles captioned an Instagram montage of the celebratory bash.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned the slideshow. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."