Jonathan Owens Celebrates Fiancée Simone Biles' Presidential Medal of Freedom: 'You Motivate Me'
Simone Biles has added a new medal to her collection.
The Olympic gymnast, 25, became the youngest person ever to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Thursday at the White House, where she was supported by her NFL fiancé Jonathan Owens in a sweet display.
"Words can't explain how proud I am of you," he wrote on Instagram. "This has been such a surreal experience to watch you receive your Presidential Medal of Freedom, and be the youngest to ever receive one at that!
"You're one of the strongest people I know and are so deserving, I'm so blessed to be able to experience this with you. You motivate me more everyday to be the best version of myself. Such a inspiration, I love you so much babe," Owens, 26, added.
RELATED: Simone Biles, Megan Rapinoe and More Receive Presidential Medals of Freedom: See the Photos
The Houston Texans safety complemented his wife-to-be's beaded black ensemble with a dapper powder-blue suit, as the couple posed outside the White House after the ceremony.
They announced their engagement in February after Owens popped the question in a gazebo in Houston. The pair previously made their relationship Instagram official in August 2020.
Biles, one of PEOPLE's 2021 People of the Year, also celebrated Thursday's ceremony on Instagram, sharing a photo of President Joe Biden placing the medal around her neck.
"I'm so honored & thankful to be recognized as a recipient by President Biden for this prestigious award. I still have no words. I'm shocked!" she wrote in the caption.
The White House announced Biles as one of the 2022 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipients last week, along with Denzel Washington, Gabrielle Giffords and Megan Rapinoe, as well as posthumous awards for Steve Jobs and John McCain.
The annual award, which is the highest civilian honor in the United States, is given to those "who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors," according to a release.
RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles Says Walking Out of Tokyo Olympics Event Was 'My Biggest Win'
In addition to her combined 32 Olympic and World Championship medals, Biles was recognized for being a "prominent advocate for athletes' mental health and safety, children in the foster care system, and victims of sexual assault."