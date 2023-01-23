Simone Biles Is 'So Excited to Celebrate' Her Upcoming Wedding with Her Mom and 'Close Circle'

Simone Biles is "so excited" for her wedding day, and so is her mom!

The Olympian, 25, opened up to PEOPLE about her special day after making a surprise appearance at a mother-daughter cardio class on Jan. 15. While Biles' mom Nellie wasn't in attendance for the class, the gymnast shared all about getting her mom involved in wedding planning and how she factored into the workout inspiration.

"She's someone I can bounce things off of and has been letting me do my thing as I figure out what works for us," Biles tells PEOPLE of planning her nuptials to fiancé Jonathan Owens. "We are so excited to celebrate with our close circle, and she's a big part of that."

"My mom gives me advice on everything," she says. "I look to both her and my dad as role models in many ways, but also as examples of what a strong base of love and support looks like."

Biles, who announced her engagement to Houston Texans safety Owens in February 2022, certainly took attendees by surprise this weekend when joined the workout class, held at a Houston Athleta store. The class, led by Houston's Dance House Fitness Founder Jenny Sanchez, was all about getting moms and daughters moving together.

"I loved the idea because my mom has always been my rock, and the idea of a multigenerational community of women coming together for an experience that empowers them and gives them a fun way to move is incredible," she says. "I had to pop in for a surprise hello."

The surprise likely meant a lot to the next generation of gymnasts in attendance, who Biles says she wants to feel "empowered to achieve anything they set their minds to, whether that's in sports or in their overall day-to-day."

"I didn't want to disrupt the class," she continued. "The energy in the room was great — everyone was having such a good time together. I'm glad I was able to join the fun and support Jenny, who is one of my favorite dance instructors in Houston."

As for how Biles felt seeing all the mothers embrace their children at the class, she explained that it "brings me back" to her own childhood.

"My mom was there for me all those years, from school to the gym and everywhere in between. She still does, and I couldn't be more grateful for her support," she tells PEOPLE. "That's also one of the main reasons I love Athleta. It's all about a community of women and girls supporting each other."

Even with a weekend full of surprises, Nellie's support for her daughter's wedding shouldn't come as a surprise seeing how much she and Owens get along.

The NFL player proposed to Biles in a gazebo in Houston, with Biles wearing a black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit at the time. The couple has since kept fans updated on their road to marriage in recent months. Back in October, the gold medalist shared a glimpse at her wedding dress on Instagram and captioned the photo of the white fuzzy mini dress with the words "On bride duty."

"I can't wait," Owens wrote in the comment section.

Biles has said they officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 after having a close encounter at a Texans game in 2019. "He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast told the Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."