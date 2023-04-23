Simone Biles Enjoys Poolside Drinks with Jonathan Owens After Their Wedding: 'Cheers, Husband'

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are loving newlywed life!

The Olympic gymnast, 26, and the NFL player, 27, enjoyed poolside drinks with each other shortly after their wedding, they revealed in Instagram Story posts shared on their respective accounts Saturday.

In her post, Biles shared a moving photograph of herself and Owens touching their glasses together in celebration of their marriage. "Cheers husband," she wrote alongside the image.

Owens, meanwhile, shared a photo of Biles wearing a black bathing suit and matching sunglasses, as a container with various fruits was situated before her. "My two favorite things 😂❤️," the athlete captioned his post.

Biles and Owens' celebratory shots were shared hours after they announced their marriage in social media posts on Saturday.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," Biles captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

Biles and Owens previously announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating.

Their wedding day came about after the duo received their marriage license on April 15.

In an Instagram post, the couple looked elated as Biles showed off the document — which was issued in Montgomery County in the state of Texas — after they returned to their car.

"Almost time to say 'I do' 📄🤍," Biles captioned the post, with Owens responding in the comments section, "Soon 🤞🏽."