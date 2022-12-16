Simone Biles Shares Stunning Photos from Her Engagement Shoot: 'The Best Part of Me Is You'

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety have documented their road to the altar since announcing their engagement in February

By
Published on December 16, 2022 12:19 PM
Simone Biles + Jonathan’s first Christmas ENGAGED
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. Photo: RaeTay Photography

Simone Biles is sharing the love she has for fiancé Jonathan Owens.

In a carousel of images and a sweet video posted on Instagram of her Christmas-themed engagement shoot with the Houston Texans safety, the 25-year-old Olympic gold medalist is seemingly enjoying her new status as the future Mrs. Owens.

"The best part of me is you ENGAGEMENT SHOOT 💍🤍🦋" Biles wrote in the caption.

In the romantic video, the engaged couple hold hands, embrace and kiss on a set filled with rose petals.

For most of the video, they casually twin in white t-shirts and distressed jeans before changing into more formal attire, with Biles in one of her trademark black minidresses and Owens donning a brown suit. Biles also wears a festive red dress and Owens sports a striped zipped sweatshirt in other pictures from the shoot.

"So lucky to have you 😌" Owens commented on Biles' post.

The cute couple, who announced their engagement in February, have been enjoying the road to wedded bliss.

Simone Biles + Jonathan’s first Christmas ENGAGED
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. RaeTay Photography

Owens proposed in a gazebo in Houston, with Biles wearing a different black mini dress and the football player in a gray suit. She also shared a video of her sparkly ring, which features a diamond-encrusted band.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned an Instagram slideshow of photos from the proposal. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Simone Biles +Jonathan’s first Christmas ENGAGED (eek!)???? So happy for this incredibly kind couple
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens. RaeTay Photography

Biles has also offered her 6.6 million Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her wedding dress.

In October, she shared a sneak peak, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with the NFL player.

"On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she wore a white fuzzy minidress. Owens left a sweet comment on the post: "I can't wait."

Biles and Owens first confirmed their relationship in August 2020.

