Simone Biles was previously in a relationship with Stacey Ervin Jr. before their split earlier this year

Simone Biles Goes Instagram Official with New Boyfriend, NFL Player Jonathan Owens: 'Just Us'

Simone Biles has a new boyfriend!

The 23-year-old Olympian made things Instagram official with football player Jonathan Owens on Sunday, posting two photos of the pair cozying up to one another on Instagram.

With a big smile on her face, the Houston Texans safety, 25, stood behind Biles with his arms around her, while in the second photo he leaned in to kiss her neck.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the sweet snapshots, which pal Nastia Liukin commented on with a string of red hearts.

The previous day, Biles also shared a short video of Owens on her Instagram Story, captioning the clip with a series of affectionate emojis.

Image zoom Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles/Instagram

Image zoom Jonathan Owens Simone Biles/Instagram

Fans began to speculate about the pair’s relationship status last month after Biles, who had recently confirmed her split from ex Stacey Ervin Jr., made a post in honor of Owens’ birthday.

“Happy 25th birthday,” she wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photograph of Owens giving her a piggyback ride, according to The Shade Room. “Hope this year brings you everything you want & more.”

Biles confirmed her split from Ervin Jr. last month in a cover story for Vogue, explaining that the pair had called it quits in March after three years of dating — which fans had suspected for months, after noticing that he did not wish her a happy birthday.

"It’s hard being young and having that long of a relationship and then ending it," the four-time gold medalist said. "But it was for the best.”

Biles and Ervin Jr. went public in 2017, and frequently posted about one another on social media throughout the course of their relationship.

In her interview with Vogue, Biles also spoke about how she has been preparing for the upcoming Olympics, which were originally supposed to be held this summer, and have been rescheduled for July 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to dealing with the uncertainty surrounding the timing of the Summer Games, Biles, who resumed training in mid-May, shared that she and her fellow athletes have had to take several health precautions while training, including setting time aside to clean the equipment.