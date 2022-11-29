Simone Biles Cuddles Newborn Niece in Sweet Instagram Post: 'I'm Excited to Spoil You!'

"My precious little niece made her debut Friday," the Olympic gold medalist, 25, wrote alongside a pic of herself holding the baby girl

By
Published on November 29, 2022 12:06 PM
my precious little niece made her debut friday
Photo: Simone Biles Instagram

Simone Biles is an auntie!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Monday cuddling her newborn niece.

"My precious little niece made her debut Friday," the Olympic gold medalist, 25, wrote on Instagram with a picture of herself holding the baby. "I'm so proud to be your TT & I'm excited to spoil you!" she wrote, congratulating her brother Ron Biles and sister-in-law Sammi Biles.

In some first snaps from the hospital on Sunday, the newborn was captured sleeping in a football-themed onesie and an adorable pink pom-pom beanie with her name "Ronni" stitched onto the side of the hat.

"🎀 her first Sunday wouldn't be complete w/out some 🏈 football," mom Sammi wrote alongside the adorable photo.

Biles has her own major life moment on the way — the proud aunt has been in full wedding planning mode with her fiancé, NFL player Jonathan Owens.

In March, the Houston native shared a glimpse of her wedding dress with her 6.7 million Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials with the athlete.

"On bride duty," Biles captioned the photo, in which she wore a white fuzzy minidress. Owens, 27, left a sweet comment on the post: "I can't wait."

Ever since they announced their engagement in February, the couple has been documenting their journey to the altar.

The pair first made their relationship public in August 2020, posting photos of the two of them to social media. According to Biles, they officially met via the dating app Raya that March after having a close encounter at a Texans game in 2019.

"Right now, wedding planning is going pretty good," Biles told PEOPLE exclusively in April 2022.

"I feel like I've only become stressed out within the last week," she added. "Trying to choose a venue and stuff like that, because there are so many great places to get married, and I feel like that's a really big decision."

While Biles has not updated fans on her wedding date, she shared with PEOPLE that her wedding is "definitely going to be next year."

simonebiles Verified on bride duty 👰🏾‍♀️
