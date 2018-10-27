Simone Biles Competing at the World Championships 'Less than 24 Hours' After Hospital Visit

Simone Biles won’t let anything — not even a kidney stone — get in her way of winning a championship!

On Friday, the four-time Olympic gold medalist, 21, revealed that she was in the hospital, just one day before she is set to compete in the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships.

“Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships,” Biles wrote on Twitter. “This kidney stone can wait…. doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls!”

Alongside the message, the star shared two photos of herself in the hospital: one smiling selfie and another shot of her legs in the hospital bed.

She also shared the selfie to her Instagram and captioned the shot, “This kidney stone has nothing on world championships.”

Since USA Gymnastics announced the team on Oct. 12, Biles has spent her time training for the World Championships alongside teammates Kara Eaker, Morgan Hurd, Grace McCallum, Riley McCusker and Ragan Smith.

Competition begins on Oct. 27 for the women, starting with qualification rounds, and will wrap up on Nov. 4. The top three countries who medal in the team competition will advance to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, according to USA Gymnastics.

Biles has previously said she looks forward to returning to the Olympic stage in two years.

“Hopefully, if everything goes as planned, that is the goal,” Biles said during a Today show appearance in August, after she swept the overall competition and all four individual events during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships.

The last female gymnast to win both the all-around and individual event titles was Dominique Dawes, who accomplished the feat in 1994 — nearly three years before Biles was born.

Simone Biles during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Tim Bradbury/Getty

While appearing on the morning show, Biles also discussed the teal leotard she wore at the championships, and the matching jacket she wore on Today — both a tribute to sexual assault survivors.