Simone Biles Cheers on Fiancé Jonathan Owens as She Headlines NFL Kickoff Video

The Buffalo Bills and the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams will kick off the 103rd season of the NFL on Thursday

By
Published on September 6, 2022 11:49 AM
Photo: Courtesy of NFL

The NFL season is almost here!

Ahead of Thursday's kickoff game, the NFL is hyping up fans for the 2022-23 season with a new celebrity-filled video on Tuesday.

The video, titled "It Feels Good to Football," begins with Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf playing the piano that turns into Dr. Dre's iconic anthem "Still D.R.E." According to the NFL, the song choice pays tribute to last year's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

While the song pumps up the crowd, Metcalf announces in the mic, "Welcome to the 103rd season of the NFL! It's that time!"

DK Hero NFL Kick-Off Video 2022
Courtesy of NFL

As the crowd cheers, Olympian Simone Biles, 25, flips through a group of cheerleaders in a Houston Texans jersey, representing her home state and her fiancé Jonathan Owens, who is a safety for the team.

"Let's kick things off," says actor and rapper Young Dylan into the mic. "Let's go!"

In the video, celebrities from all over are seen in the crowd including TikTok and YouTuber Frankie LaPenna, rappers Saweetie and Pusha T, Bills mafia member Pinto Ron, pro boxer Ryan Garcia and Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James.

"There's no fans like football fans," says New Orleans Saints defensive Cam Jordan. "There's no game like this game."

Jordan continues, getting help with the crowd, "There ain't no time like this time."

While Jordan screams to the crowd, Lil Wayne celebrates as he shoots jersey to the stands with T-shirt cannons

In the last moment of the video, Baltimore Raven's kicker Justin Tucker shows off his impressive opera skills as he sings, "It feels good to football!"

"Capturing the joy and excitement that comes with the start of the season, 'It Feels Good To Football' brings fans and players together in one monumental celebration to officially welcome back football," the NFL stated in a release to PEOPLE.

Biles shared the video on her Instagram Tuesday morning, adding that she's "excited to watch @jowens and the entire @NFL season."

The first game of the season will kickoff at 8:20 p.m. ET on Thursday, Sept. 8 at SoFi Stadium, with the Buffalo Bills taking on the Super Bowl-winning Los Angeles Rams. The game will air on NBC.

