Simone Biles Celebrates 'Cloud 9' Themed Wedding Shower Ahead of Nuptials with NFL Star Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles is on cloud nine thanks to her heavenly-themed wedding shower in Texas.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared photos of the event held last weekend at The Juliana in Houston Heights. The bride-to-be beamed as she celebrated with friends and family members ahead of her "I do's" to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles, 26, wore a floor-length white gown throughout the day, with her bridal party decked out in powder blue dresses. Biles' bridesmaids include her sister, Adria Biles, Steph Magellan, Kayla Simone, Rachel Moore and Rebecca Delaney.

The American gymnast posed with her guests at the celebration and took a moment to cradle her baby niece.

The bridal shower featured masses of white balloons, a cocktail bar inside a white truck, a giant cream-colored cake and champagne cocktails topped with tiny clouds.

Biles posted several images from the wedding shower to her Instagram Stories and also shared a series of photos on her grid with the caption, "On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed."

Biles and Owens announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

The bride-to-be celebrated her "boujee" bachelorette party in Belize earlier this year, and marked the moment with a pair of light-wash jeans with the name "Mrs. Owens" emblazoned across the back pockets.

The jeans weren't the only wedding-inspired clothing item worn by the bride-to-be at the bachelorette party. Another Instagram post shows Biles wearing a tulle veil with pearl adornments and "Owens" stitched near the hem.

"Thanks @alaiabelize for hosting the most epic bachelorette 🤍 we had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable," Biles captioned an Instagram montage of the celebratory bash.

The athlete duo have been busy planning their upcoming nuptials.

One month after breaking the news, bridalwear label Galia Lahav revealed that Biles had already picked out her wedding gown. "It's official: She said "YES to the dress(es)!" 🤍 We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ ," the brand shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Biles during a fitting, though not in her final choice.

In October, the gymnast shared her own update on her bridal wardrobe with an Instagram photo of her posing in a white feathered mini dress.

"I already have my dresses, so that's good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," she exclusively shared with PEOPLE in April.

Last spring, Biles also revealed that the couple secured a venue and date for their ceremony. Although the latter has yet to be confirmed, the athlete told PEOPLE that it will happen sometime this year.