Simone Biles Celebrates 'Cloud 9' Themed Wedding Shower Ahead of Nuptials with NFL Star Jonathan Owens

The Olympic gold medalist shared photos from her wedding shower, which included cloud champagne cocktails, balloons and a giant cream-colored cake

By Brandon Livesay
Published on April 4, 2023 04:49 PM
Simone Biles bridal shower
Photo: RaeTay Photography

Simone Biles is on cloud nine thanks to her heavenly-themed wedding shower in Texas.

The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared photos of the event held last weekend at The Juliana in Houston Heights. The bride-to-be beamed as she celebrated with friends and family members ahead of her "I do's" to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles, 26, wore a floor-length white gown throughout the day, with her bridal party decked out in powder blue dresses. Biles' bridesmaids include her sister, Adria Biles, Steph Magellan, Kayla Simone, Rachel Moore and Rebecca Delaney.

The American gymnast posed with her guests at the celebration and took a moment to cradle her baby niece.

Simone Biles bridal shower
RaeTay Photography

The bridal shower featured masses of white balloons, a cocktail bar inside a white truck, a giant cream-colored cake and champagne cocktails topped with tiny clouds.

Biles posted several images from the wedding shower to her Instagram Stories and also shared a series of photos on her grid with the caption, "On Cloud 9 BRIDAL SHOWER☁️💙🕊️ feeling so loved & blessed."

Biles and Owens announced their engagement via a series of Instagram photos shared last February after two years of dating.

The NFL player popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, with an oval-cut diamond ring featuring a diamond-encrusted band, designed by jeweler ZoFrost.

The bride-to-be celebrated her "boujee" bachelorette party in Belize earlier this year, and marked the moment with a pair of light-wash jeans with the name "Mrs. Owens" emblazoned across the back pockets.

Simone Biles bridal shower
RaeTay Photography

The jeans weren't the only wedding-inspired clothing item worn by the bride-to-be at the bachelorette party. Another Instagram post shows Biles wearing a tulle veil with pearl adornments and "Owens" stitched near the hem.

"Thanks @alaiabelize for hosting the most epic bachelorette 🤍 we had a TIME!!!!!!! It was truly unbelizeable," Biles captioned an Instagram montage of the celebratory bash.

The athlete duo have been busy planning their upcoming nuptials.

One month after breaking the news, bridalwear label Galia Lahav revealed that Biles had already picked out her wedding gown. "It's official: She said "YES to the dress(es)!" 🤍 We are over the moon & so honored about gold medalist & mega athlete @simonebiles becoming a GL Bride! ✨ ," the brand shared on Instagram, alongside a photo of Biles during a fitting, though not in her final choice.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Simone Biles bridal shower
RaeTay Photography

In October, the gymnast shared her own update on her bridal wardrobe with an Instagram photo of her posing in a white feathered mini dress.

"I already have my dresses, so that's good, because it takes a while to get into production and stuff like that," she exclusively shared with PEOPLE in April.

Last spring, Biles also revealed that the couple secured a venue and date for their ceremony. Although the latter has yet to be confirmed, the athlete told PEOPLE that it will happen sometime this year.

Related Articles
Rowdy celebrations held in Storrs as fans celebrate UConn’s big win
15 Arrested, 16 Taken to Hospitals During Celebrations Following UConn's March Madness Win
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Caitlin Clark Defends Angel Reese After Backlash for Her Taunts: 'I'm a Big Fan of Hers'
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During UCONN March Madness Game
Bill Murray Cheers on Son Luke During March Madness Championship Win: 'He's Worked Very Hard'
LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 18: Singer Shakira and Gerard Pique arrive at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Hotel and Casino on May 18, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
Gerard Piqué Says He Gets Outraged Messages from Shakira Fans: 'People Who Have No Lives'
Angel Reese, Jordan Hawkins
Angel Reese and Her Cousin Jordan Hawkins Are Both March Madness Champions: 'Cookout Gone Be Lit!'
Shaquille O'Neal, Angel Reese
Shaquille O'Neal Says Angel Reese Can Trash Talk All She Wants: 'When You're a Champion, You're Allowed to'
LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
Angel Reese Calls Jill Biden's Idea to Invite Both LSU and Iowa to the White House 'a JOKE'
Chief Operating Officer of Facebook Sheryl Sandberg attends the Cannes Lions Festival 2017 on June 22, 2017 in Cannes, France.
National Women's Soccer League Announces Expansion to Bay Area with Investment from Sheryl Sandberg
Caitlin Clark from Iowa and Angel Reese from LSU
Everything to Know About the Taunts Between March Madness Stars Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese
Sunisa Lee of the Auburn Tigers competes in the floor exercise during the Division I Womens Gymnastics Championship held at Dickies Arena on April 16, 2022 in Fort Worth, Texas.
Suni Lee Announces She's Ending Her College Gymnastics Career Early Due to a Kidney Condition
USWNT Jerseys, Rose Lavelle
Nike Debuts New USWNT Uniforms with Nods to Their World Cup Wins — and Period Protection
Caitlin Clark Cries After March Madness Championship Loss
Caitlin Clark Breaks Down After March Madness Championship Loss: 'We Have a Lot to Be Proud Of'
LSU's Angel Reese Responds to Critics, Taunts Iowa's Caitlin Clark with Her Own Hand Motion
LSU Star Angel Reese Responds to Critics: 'This Is for The Girls That Look Like Me'
Brittney Griner #42 of the Phoenix Mercury during the first half in Game Four of the 2021 WNBA semifinals at Footprint Center on October 06, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Brittney Griner Speaks Out in Support of U.S. Reporter Detained in Russia on Spying Charges
Sedona Prince
Sedona Prince Learned to Prioritize 'My Own Self-Love' After Calling Out Inequalities at March Madness
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - MAY 09: Anthony Rendon #6 of the Los Angeles Angels in the seventh inning at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on May 09, 2022 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
MLB, Police Investigating Altercation Between L.A. Angels' Anthony Rendon and Oakland A's Fan