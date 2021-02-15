The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans football player made their relationship Instagram official last August

Simone Biles Celebrates Valentine's Day with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: 'Lucky to Be Loved by You'

Simone Biles is lucky in love!

On Sunday, the 23-year-old gymnast celebrated her first Valentine's Day with her boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, and showed off the elaborate display that the football player crafted for her to mark the occasion.

Sharing a photograph to her Instagram feed of the two sharing a kiss while standing in front of a series of giant, glowing letters that spelled out "love," Biles wrote, "lucky to be loved by you 💘." The room was also decorated with coordinating balloons and similarly colored rose petals spread across the floor.

She further documented the festivities on her Instagram Story, posting other photos and videos from the couple's time together, including a clip of the pair eating dinner. "Dinner with a view," Biles wrote alongside the clip.

Biles also shared a video that showed Owens, 25, sitting beside an array of rose petals on a bed, which were arranged to spell "I [heart] you."

Last month, while appearing virtually as a guest on the Today show, Biles opened up about her relationship with Owens, describing him as "a real man."

"I just love him," she said. "We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great."

"He's an athlete too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless," Biles added. "And he also has a bulldog, so I feel like, besides him being a cherry on top, that was really amazing. And our dogs get along well."

The Olympic gold medalist and Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, made their relationship Instagram official back in August.

Biles and Owens just celebrated their first Christmas together in December, commemorating the occasion by dressing in matching holiday pajamas and taking a series of adorable photos.

The pair both wore green and black flannel pants as well as shirts that read, "Dear Santa They're the Naughty Ones" with arrows pointing both ways.