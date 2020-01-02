Simone Biles Celebrates New Year's Eve with Longtime Boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr.

It’s a very happy new year for Simone Biles and her longtime boyfriend, Stacy Ervin Jr.!

The pair, who have been dating for more than two years, rang in the new decade together this week, and Biles shared a snap of their celebratory kiss with her followers on Instagram.

In the group shot, Biles and Ervin are among the couples sharing a sweet smooch for the traditional New Year’s Eve kiss.

“CHEERS TO A NEW YEAR HAPPY 2020 🎇,” the Olympian captioned the photo. Ervin later replied, “Off to a great start. 🎉😘.”

Biles also shared an adorable black-and-white photo of the couple holding one of her dogs, who was wearing a sparkly dress for the celebration, on her Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first holiday the gold medalist has enjoyed with Ervin.

Biles, 22, spent Thanksgiving with Ervin, 26, and her family in one of the athlete’s favorite places, Belize.

“We’re going on vacation. Boyfriend, family, everybody’s going,” the four-time gold medalist told PEOPLE in November of their Belizean getaway. “We’re really excited to just go and relax on the beach.”

While the recently named Team USA female athlete of the year has been working hard in the gym ahead of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, the vacation marked some well-deserved rest time for the champ.

“No, I will not work out once on vacation,” Biles said. “I’m not a vacationer that works out, because I try to get away from the gym, mentally, physically.”

Biles took her love with Ervin public in 2017, writing, “always smiling with you,” in a caption for a photo on Instagram with the former athlete.

“Words cannot express how incredibly proud I am of you, all you’ve accomplished & how well you carry yourself. You make me feel like I am the luckiest man alive,” Ervin wrote in an Instagram post of his own at the time, sharing a photo from Biles’ induction into the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame. “Congratulation on your induction to the USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame! I can’t wait to see what the future has in store. 😘”

Since making their relationship Instagram official, the pair’s love has only continued to grow.

Biles has previously declared Ervin the “man of her dreams,” and wrote earlier this month on the social media platform, “I’m excited to love you for a very long time.”

Biles previously told PEOPLE that she’s making sure to live in the present as the Summer Olympics get closer and closer.

“Right now, my mindset is to kind of take everything one day at a time, one step at a time because you never know what will happen and you can’t take any training for granted,” she said. “Kind of live in the moment.”

“Day in and day out, we’re just training so that I can be the best of my ability, mentally and physically and emotionally, and we’ll see how it goes next year,” she added.

The record-breaking athlete added that she’s training for “one reason.”

“And that’s to get our work done and to try to hit those goals that we want to achieve,” she explained. “It’s instilled in us to tune everything out and be there for that one practice, and then once we get out of there then we let the outside world in … We’re training for one reason.”

2019 marked a big year for Biles, who completed a historic triple-double move this summer, and then again in October, ensuring that the triple-double will now be named the Biles II in her honor.