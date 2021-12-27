Simone Biles Celebrates Boyfriend Jonathan Owens' First NFL Interception: 'So Proud of You'

Simone Biles showed her unwavering support for boyfriend Jonathan Owens after he marked a huge career milestone on Sunday

Simone Biles is one proud girlfriend!

The Olympic gymnast, 24, shared an adorable picture of herself embracing her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, after the Houston Texans safety nabbed his first-ever career interception against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

"I'm so proud of you, watching you get your first NFL interception & fumble recovery was a dream!" Biles captioned a sweet snap on Monday of the pair embracing outside the NRG Stadium. "All the hard work is paying off & this is just the beginning! I love you @jowens_3."

"Forever cheering loud and proud for #36," Biles, who was pictured wearing a black hoodie with Owens' name and number on it, concluded.

Biles also retweeted a video of her man's interception on Twitter, captioning the tweet, "LFG!!!!!!! #36," adding a string of heart emojis at the end.

This isn't the first time the four-time Olympic gold medalist has posted about how proud she is of Owens, 26. A week ago, Biles showed her support for Owens on Instagram after he made his first NFL start.

"#36 showed all the way out today starting! don't mess with him," the gymnast captioned a picture of the pair walking hand-in-hand outside the stadium. "I'm so proud of you babe!!! I love watching you live your dream!"

Biles and Owens, who celebrated their one-year anniversary in August, equally support one another in their respective sports, as Owens demonstrated after Biles opted out of the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the women's gymnastics team final at the Tokyo Olympics earlier this year.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," he captioned a collection of photos of Biles. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB."