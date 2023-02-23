Simone Biles Celebrates 'Bach and Boujee' Bachelorette Party in Belize

Simone Biles is ready to be a wife.

The Olympic gold medalist, 25, and her closest friends recently took on Belize for her bachelorette party ahead of her wedding to NFL player Jonathan Owens.

Biles gave fans a peek at all of the fun in her Instagram Story on Thursday, starting with a Boomerang of her and her friends showing off their passports for the international getaway.

The bride-to-be was ready for the festivities as she posed inside of a venue rocking a shirt that read, "Bride and Boujee"

simone biles/instagram

"Let the bachelorette commence," she wrote over the video.

The star athlete was in full bride mode. The bed in her hotel room featured oversized letter balloons that spelled out "BRIDE" along with a few gifts from Chanel. The ceiling was also covered with balloons that fit the gold and white theme.

Based on Biles' Instagram Stories, the group played a fun game called Tipsyland and enjoyed a classic twerk session.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

simone biles/instagram

The trip was made complete with a group snap of Biles and her girls standing outside.

"Bach & Boujee" Biles wrote over the photo.

On her Instagram profile, she shared a picture of her posing on her bridal-themed hotel room bed.

"The one where I'm the bride🎉🥂💍" she captioned the photo.

simone biles/instagram

Owens, 27, popped the question last February.

The future newlyweds first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 by posting a pair of photos to social media. But fans of the two began speculating that they were together weeks before when Biles wished Owens a happy birthday on her Instagram Story.

Biles has said they officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 after having a close encounter at a Texans game in 2019. "He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast told the Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Are Engaged: 'The Easiest Yes'

Speaking to PEOPLE last month, Biles said she is "so excited to celebrate" her upcoming ceremony with her mother and her "close circle."

"She's someone I can bounce things off of and has been letting me do my thing as I figure out what works for us," Biles told PEOPLE of her mom, Nellie Biles. "We are so excited to celebrate with our close circle, and she's a big part of that."

"My mom gives me advice on everything," she said. "I look to both her and my dad as role models in many ways, but also as examples of what a strong base of love and support looks like."