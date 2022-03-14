Simone Biles Celebrates 25th Birthday with Fiancé Jonathan Owens: 'Made for Each Other'

The Olympic star and football player went on a tropical getaway to Turks and Caicos after getting engaged that month

Simone Biles and her fiancé Jonathan Owens are enjoying a tropical getaway in celebration of the Olympic gymnast's 25th birthday.

Both Biles and the 26-year-old Houston Texans player posted photos and videos from their trip to Turks and Caicos on their Instagram accounts Sunday and Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"My whole heart," read the text on one of the videos Biles shared featuring the happy couple dancing.

The two were also spotted taking shots with friends on what appeared to be a yacht.

Text on a photo shared by Owens in an Instagram Story in the early morning hours, Monday, included a red heart emoji and read, "Happy birthday baby."

He also showed off Biles having fun and being silly while in a car on Monday and captioned the post, "Okay birthday guurrrrl" before sharing snaps from their al fresco breakfast.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Credit: Jonathan Owens/Instagram

Owens also posted a full tribute to his bride-to-be on his Instagram feed, including photos from the trip.

"Want to wish my beautiful fiancée a happy birthday!!! What's a better place to bring it in than paradise 🤪🍾 Looking forward to making endless memories with you on this journey of life together, everything happens for a reason and it's obvious we were made for each other ❤️ Here's to your best birthday yet, and we just getting started!!!! More surprises to come 👀😘 I love you more than you would ever know baby."

Biles announced her engagement to Owens in February on Instagram, showing off her sparkly, oval-cut diamond ring.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned her post at the time. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

Biles and Owens first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 by posting a pair of photos to social media.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Credit: Jonathan Owens/Instagram

The two have been vocal about their support for each other and their respective careers throughout their relationship.

Biles has cheered Owens on at his football games, and he was there for her when she suffered from the "twisties," a disorienting condition that causes athletes to lose air awareness and puts their safety at risk during competition. Biles was forced to withdraw from multiple events at the Tokyo Games last summer due to the condition, and Owens shared his support on Instagram at the time.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️," he posted. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, I love you so much and I can't wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby ❤️❤️."

Biles opened up about the couple's relationship in August of last year, telling PEOPLE then that she and Owens have "love and appreciation for each other."