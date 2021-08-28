In honor of the special day, the Olympian shared a pair of sweet photos featuring the couple in matching outfits

Simone Biles Celebrates 1-Year Anniversary with Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: 'To Many More with You'

One year of love!

Simone Biles recently celebrated her first anniversary with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens, commemorating the milestone on Instagram on Friday. In honor of the special day, the Olympian shared a pair of sweet photos featuring the couple in matching outfits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In the snaps, Biles and the Houston Texans safety, 26, wore similar neon orange shirts, light-wash jeans, and white sneakers.

"oops I forgot to tell y'all that we've been dating for more than a year 🤍 so happy past 1 year to the best thing that's ever happened to you: ME 🤍🤣" Biles captioned the photos.

Owens left some love on the post, writing: "Time flies when your having fun ❤️🤪 To many more with you baby 🤞🏽"

Since returning home to the U.S. from the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she picked up a silver and bronze medal in the gymnastics events, Biles has been catching up on quality time with Owens and showing support as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

Earlier this month, Biles posted two sweet photos from the fun day she spent cheering him on at practice. In the first picture, the couple shared a sweet kiss on the football field, while in a second they posed side-by-side, smiling at the camera. While the safety was suited up in his practice uniform, Biles wore an all-black outfit with a t-shirt reading "Owens."

"Another day another practice ❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside the loved-up images. Biles also showed off the rest of her collection of shirts with the Houston Texans player's name and jersey number on them, saying she's "so stoked" for the season.

Although Owens couldn't travel to Tokyo for the Olympics, the football player cheered on his girlfriend stateside. Following Biles' bronze medal win in the balance beam final Aug. 3, Owens celebrated the Olympian with a touching tribute.

Simone Biles Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

"Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he wrote on Instagram.

Owens also stood by his sweetheart's side when she withdrew from several Olympic events, including the team final, citing her mental health as well as struggles with the "twisties."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️" he wrote in a loving post. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽"