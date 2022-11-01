Simone Biles Calls Out Twitter 'Bot' Who Claimed She Hadn't Won Any Olympic Medals: 'Do Your Research'

Simone Biles is clapping back at a Twitter "bot" who claims the Olympic gymnast isn't nearly as decorated as she is.

"I have 7 olympic medals, do your research," Biles wrote on Twitter Monday, in response to a user who had commented that it was "too bad you can't go as Olympic medal winner" for Halloween.

Biles continued, "Also the bots get on my fn nerves. be real. say it with your chest. stop with the fake accounts."

Biles' fiancé, Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, emphasized her response, and replied in the comments with multiple exclamation marks.

The "bot" had been replying to a tweet Simone wrote on Oct. 18 in which she implored people to stop dressing as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween.

"im just gon go head and say it, put the jeffrey dahmer costumes back in the closet. we ain't having it!!!!!!" the athlete wrote.

Carmen Mandato/Getty

In advance of the holiday, Buzzfeed had reported that Dahmer-related merchandise was being sold online including on eBay.

A spokesperson for eBay later told Buzzfeed, "These items are prohibited for sale on our site and we are removing them."

Biles was not the only public figure to speak out regarding the distasteful costume choice.

Shirley Hughes, the mother of Tony Hughes, who was one of Dahmer's 17 victims, told TMZ in early October that seeing people dressed as Dahmer was "super-triggering" for her.

She told the outlet that it "hurts" for Netflix and retailers to profit off her son's death, while none of the victims' families have been compensated for their loss.