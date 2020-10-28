Simone Biles Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Her ‘Man Crush Every Day' in Sweet Snap

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens went public with their relationship over the summer

Simone Biles can't help but swoon over boyfriend Jonathan Owens.

On Tuesday, the Olympian, 23, shared a photo on her Instagram Story with the 25-year-old Houston Texans safety, who she confirmed she was dating in August.

"Mancrush every day," Biles wrote alongside the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Alongside a second snap of Owens standing solo dressed in a black sweatshirt and black shorts, the Olympic gymnast wrote, "THANK U LORD" with several emojis.

Image zoom Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Earlier this month, Biles attended the Texans game against the Jacksonville Jaguars — which Houston won 30-11 — and shared a photo of herself throwing up a peace sign and rooting for Owens.

"OWENS BIGGEST FAN 💙 LFG BABY," the gymnast captioned the picture, which showed her wearing Owens' football jersey, a navy hat, jeans, and white sneakers as she stood in the stadium to watch her new beau.

Owens later left a heartfelt reply on the picture, writing, "My biggest fan, I love you baby ❤️🤞🏽."

In August, when Biles confirmed her relationship with Owens, she posted two photos on Instagram of the new couple cozying up to one another. With a big smile on her face, the football player stood behind Biles with his arms around her, while in the second photo he leaned in to kiss her neck.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned the snapshots.

Image zoom Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Prior to Owens, Biles dated Stacey Ervin Jr., whom she confirmed her split from in July's cover story for Vogue. In the interview, Biles said the pair had called it quits in March after three years of dating.