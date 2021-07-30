Earlier this week, Biles opted out of both the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the women's gymnastics team final in Tokyo

Simone Biles' Boyfriend Speaks Out in Support of Her Event Exits: 'Imma Ride with You Through Whatever'

Simone Biles' boyfriend Jonathan Owens is standing by her after she withdrew from two events this week at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Houston Texans safety, 26, shared several photos of Biles on Instagram on Thursday, penning a heartfelt note to his gold medalist girlfriend.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️" he wrote. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽"

He continued, "You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby ❤️❤️"

Jonathan Owens, simon biles Credit: Jonathan Owens/instagram

Earlier this week, Biles opted out of both the women's gymnastics individual all-around and the women's gymnastics team final in Tokyo.

"After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games, in order to focus on her mental health," U.S.A. Gymnastics wrote in a statement Wednesday. "Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week's individual event finals."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Biles addressed her decision with reporters, citing her mental health and noted that she was "dealing with some things internally."

RELATED VIDEO: Nastia Liukin Writes Powerful Note in Support of Simone Biles: 'You're Leaving as a Hero'

The 24-year-old's final four events — the individual finals vault, beam, uneven bars and floor — begin this coming Monday. It remains unclear if she'll participate in those, or will opt out as well.

Biles spoke out again a tweet Wednesday, writing: "The outpouring love & support I've received has made me realize I'm more than my accomplishments and gymnastics which I never truly believed before."