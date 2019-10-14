Simone Biles' Boyfriend Praises Her in Adorable Message After Gymnast's 5th World All-Around Title

"Thank you all for representing our country with pride, honor, grace, & a winning spirit/performance," said Stacey Ervin Jr.

By Lindsay Kimble
October 14, 2019 11:59 AM

Stacey Ervin Jr. is one proud boyfriend.

The 25-year-old former gymnast was quick to comment on Simone Biles’ Instagram after the conclusion of the gymnastics world championships in Stuttgart, Germany, on Sunday.

Alongside a photo of herself with some other gymnasts walking along the beach, Biles — who picked up her 24th and 25th medals on Sunday — wrote “And just LIKE THAT, WORLDS IS OVER. Thanks Germany for the experience of a lifetime 🖤 team USA is out.”

In the comment section, Ervin Jr. wrote, “Thank you all for representing our country with pride, honor, grace, & a winning spirit/performance!”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 22, broke a world championships record with her medals on Sunday. Winning gold medals for both her floor routine and the balance beam, Biles became the most-decorated gymnast at worlds, breaking the long-held record of 23, which was set by male gymnast Vitaly Scherbo back in the 1990s.

Days earlier, Biles had already become the most-decorated woman, when she won her 21st medal in the team competition, according to the New York Times.

Stacey Ervin/Instagram

At the time, Ervin Jr. shared photos of his girlfriend on Instagram, writing, “MY WOMAN IS A 5x WORLD CHAMPION IN THE ALL-AROUND & I COULDN’T BE MORE PROUD.”

“I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception. Congratulations, babe! The whole world is proud of you,” said Ervin Jr., who celebrated his 2-year anniversary with his girlfriend in August.

Ahead of her weekend victories, Biles made history once more by successfully landing the triple-double during her floor routine and then the double-double dismount on the balance beam.

The moves earned the gymnastics star huge applause from the audience, and USA Gymnastics confirmed on Twitter that the impressive feat ensures the triple-double will be named the Biles II, in honor of the athlete.

Biles already has two moves named for her, one in the floor exercise and one on a vault, according to CNN.

