Jonathan Owens 'So Proud' of Girlfriend Simone Biles After Watching Her at Gymnastics Championships

Simone Biles won her seventh national title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championship over the weekend

She can, she will and she did — again! And this time, her boyfriend was there to watch.

Simone Biles secured a seventh national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend. She won the individual all-around gold after taking the vault, balance beam, and floor routine events.

The athlete's boyfriend, Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, was there to support her, and posted a message to superstar Biles after the event's conclusion on Sunday.

"What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint," wrote Owens, 25, on Instagram alongside a photo with his girlfriend. "It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!!"

Concluded Owens, "Love you baby ❤️❤️."

Biles opted not to perform the challenging Yurchenko Double Pike during this weekend's meet, shortly after becoming the first female gymnast to do the stunt in competition at the U.S. Classic in May.

Named after Natalia Yurchenko, a Russian gymnast who performed the stunt in the 1980s, the vault usually stops at a single flip. But Biles tacks on an extra flip, adding more difficulty.

Speaking to PEOPLE recently, Biles said she wasn't "nervous" to perform the vault, as she'd been practicing for some time and felt confident she'd land it.

"[I knew] it was going to be fine because in training I had done it so many times," Biles, 24, explained. "I do it every other day. And for the last couple of months, shoot, I would say like four months we've done on competition surface. So I felt pretty confident."

Biles had originally said she wouldn't be performing the stunt in competition, but that changed amid the pandemic. The delay of the Olympic Games in Tokyo to this summer allotted her more time to train it.