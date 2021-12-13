Simone Biles Calls Boyfriend Jonathan Owens '#1 in My Heart' Ahead of Texans Game

Simone Biles is the GGFOAT — Greatest Girlfriend of All Time — to Jonathan Owens!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist was in the crowd at NRG Stadium on Sunday as the Houston Texans faced off against the Seattle Seahawks.

"GAME DAY!!!! ❤️#36 on the field #1 in my heart," she captioned a carousel of two images on Instagram, including a photo with her giving the safety a pre-game peck on the lips and a photo of the couple, who met on Raya, standing arm in arm.

In the photos, she is wearing Owens' jersey number on a fitted, light red, spaghetti-strap crop top. She coordinated the tank with white sunglasses, a plaid button down patched with a Texans emblem, skinny black pants and black biker boots.

Biles also shared a cuddly Boomerang on her Instagram Story featuring Owens in an orange sweatshirt draping his arm around her as she wears a cozy blue coat.

Biles, 24, and Owens, 26, marked their first anniversary as a couple in August, and though the pair weren't able to celebrate in person because Biles was competing for Team USA at the Olympics, the champion gymnast dedicated an Instagram post to Owens from afar.

Of course, Owens' schedule was getting busier at the time, too: "He's picking up his season," she told PEOPLE at the time, "but obviously, we know we share that love and appreciation for each other. Although we didn't get to do anything big or grand, we still have that respect that we passed a year."

The Texans didn't manage to overcome the Seahawks on Sunday, but Biles has more than proven she is an unwavering cheerleader no matter what, posting previous Instagram Stories with sweet captions like "Yessssss that's my boyfriend that's my boyfriend" and "I love you so much. & so so so proud of you."

And Owens sends the love right back — when Biles suffered from the "twisties" (a disorienting condition that causes athletes to lose air awareness and puts their safety at risk during competition) and was forced to withdraw from multiple events at the Tokyo Games, Owens shared his support on Instagram at the time.