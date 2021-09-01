Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles' Boyfriend, Cut from Houston Texans Roster Ahead of NFL Season

"I love watching him play because he has such a passion," Simone Biles recently told PEOPLE about supporting boyfriend Jonathan Owens

Jonathan Owens was among players waived by the Houston Texans as the NFL team builds its roster for the upcoming season.

The team announced Tuesday a list of athlete transactions, including who was released or waived during the preseason, with 26-year-old safety Owens falling under the latter list.

Owens was first signed by the Arizona Cardinals as a college free agent in April 2018. Less than a year later, he was waived by the Cardinals in August 2019 and signed to the Texans practice squad a year later. Owens was promoted to the team's active roster in November 2019 but was waived two days later. He would stay on the Texans practice squad for six weeks until he was called up again last January.

Houston could still opt to, again, keep the athlete on the team's practice squad this season.

Owens recently celebrated his one-year anniversary with girlfriend Simone Biles.

The Olympic gymnast, 24, previously told PEOPLE it's "so exciting" to support her boyfriend's career: "I love watching him play because he has such a passion. He works so hard, so for him to be able to showcase that on the field is really exciting."

Since returning home to the U.S. from the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she picked up a silver and bronze medal in the gymnastics events, Biles has been catching up on quality time with Owens and showing support as he prepared for the upcoming NFL season.

On Sunday, Biles shared a pair of photos cozying up to Owens on game day, wearing Texans gear ready to support her boyfriend. She wrote in the caption, "watching #36 on game days is my favorite," as he commented, "Your [sic] my favorite ❤️."

Although Owens couldn't travel to Tokyo for the Olympics, the football player cheered on his girlfriend stateside. Following Biles' bronze medal win in the balance beam final Aug. 3, Owens celebrated the Olympian with a touching tribute.

"Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he wrote on Instagram at the time.

Owens also stood by Biles' side when she withdrew from several Olympic events, including the team final, citing her mental health as well as struggles with the "twisties."