Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens Celebrate Their First Christmas Together — in Matching PJs!

Simone Biles is fa la la loving spending the holidays with her special someone.

Biles, 23, celebrated her first Christmas with her boyfriend Jonathan Owens this year, which she documented on Instagram.

The famed gymnast and the NFL player, 25, commemorated the occasion by dressing in matching Christmas pajamas and taking a series of adorable photos.

The pair both wore green and black flannel pants as well as shirts that read, "Dear Santa They're the Naughty Ones" with arrows pointing both ways.

In the first shot, Owens is giving Biles a piggyback ride while she wraps her arms around the football player. The second photo features the couple smiling together in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

Biles captioned the photos, "if santa ask, the elves did it! merry christmas 🤎"

Owens commented on the post with a string of heart emojis and also shared additional photos of the couple to his own Instagram page.

The football player posted a sweet mirror selfie of the pair in their PJs as well as pictures of him with his family, who were also decked out in the matching attire.

"Always good to spend Christmas with the fam ❤️ Happy holidays to everyone!" he captioned the post.

The Olympic gold medalist and Owens, who plays for the Houston Texans, made their relationship Instagram official in August and haven't been shy about their love since.

Biles often posts photos of the pair together on her Instagram and wrote on Thanksgiving that she was so "thankful" for the fellow athlete.

Owens was recently promoted from the practice squad to the Texans' active roster for a game against the Chicago Bears.

“So proud of YOU,” Biles wrote alongside a photo of Owens on the field on her Instagram Story. “Your time is now, can’t wait to keep cheering you on."