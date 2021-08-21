Simone Biles is enjoying some rest and relaxation after competing in the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles 'Beaching Until Further Notice' as She Goes on Vacation After Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is enjoying some well-deserved time in the sun after returning home from the Tokyo Olympics earlier this month.

In a set of photos posted to Instagram on Friday, Biles, 24, kicks back in a hanging chair as she poses in a light blue bikini and a white bandana. In one shot, Biles crosses her arms over her knees and playfully sticks out her tongue through her smile, while in the second image she flashes a wide grin for the camera.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Beaching until further notice," she captioned the post.

Although the Olympian's boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, didn't join her on the getaway, he commented on the photos with a set of emojis, writing, "🔥🔥."

Biles went on to share some additional glimpses of her time away on her Instagram Story, sharing she was enjoying a "girls weekend" with some friends.

In one clip, Biles took a dip in the pool while another video showed her posing in a crop top and patterned pants before enjoying some flaming cocktails and tacos for dinner.

Simone Biles "Beaching Until Further Notice" After Olympics Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Her beachy getaway comes just weeks after Biles returned from Tokyo, where she won a silver and bronze medal.

During the Olympics, the gymnast also withdrew from a number of events, opening up to fans about her experience with the "twisties," a disorienting condition where athletes lose understanding of their air awareness, which puts them at risk of injury.

"For anyone saying I quit. I didn't quit, my mind & body are simply not in sync as you can see here," Biles wrote in a July social media post. "I don't think you realize how dangerous this is on hard/competition surface nor do I have to explain why I put health first."

Simone Biles "Beaching Until Further Notice" After Olympics Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles, who has already returned to gymnastics since coming back home, told PEOPLE earlier this week that she's feeling much better now. "It's frustrating because I can do everything again. I don't know ... the stress, anxiety, the build-up or whatever happened, happened," she said.

"[Coach Laurent Landi] kind of called it [in Tokyo], he was like, 'The annoying part is we're going to go home in a week or more. You're going to go back in the gym and you're going to be able to do everything,' " Biles continued. "I did a double-double (two somersaults and two twists mid-air) [back in a Texas gym], I mean it was pretty low but so far so good."

Simone Biles Simone Biles | Credit: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

The Olympian is also preparing to hit the road soon for the Athleta Presents Gold Over America Tour. Biles, who is headlining the gymnastics event, will be joined by fellow Team USA members Jade Carey, MyKayla Skinner, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum.