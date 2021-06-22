"Can't believe this week I'll be competing in my second Olympic Trials," Simone Biles wrote on Instagram after arriving in St. Louis for the competition, which kicks off June 24

Simone Biles Arrives in St. Louis as She Prepares for Her Second Olympic Trials: 'What a Dream'

Simone Biles celebrates after competing in the vault during the U.S. Gymnastics Championships, in Fort Worth, Texas

Simone Biles is preparing to show the world once again why she's the GOAT.

The five-time Olympic medalist, 24, shared a photo of herself gazing at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, where she recently arrived for the U.S. Gymnastics Olympic trials.

"Hi St. Louis," Biles wrote in the caption. "Can't believe this week I'll be competing in my second Olympic Trials. What a dream."

The gymnastics Olympic Trials kick off on June 24 with Men's Day 1, followed by Women's Day 1 on June 25. June 26 and 27 will see Men's Day 2 and Women's Day 2, respectively.

As she prepares for the upcoming Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Biles is looking forward to the inevitable energy of the Games.

"I'm excited to be in an atmosphere where everybody kind of wants the same thing and is striving for perfection and they're so dedicated and they've been trying so hard," Biles told PEOPLE last week. "So perseverance is what draws me to the Olympics, personally. I think that's what I'm most excited for."

Earlier this month, Biles secured her seventh national title at the 2021 U.S. Gymnastics Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, where her NFL boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, cheered her on. He also expressed his excitement to watch her dominate at the Olympic trials.

"What an amazing experience," he raved on Instagram at the time. "First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint. It's so cool that I get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that!! I'm so proud of you my lil champ. Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby."

Simone Biles; Jonathan Owens Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles | Credit: Jonathan Owens Instagram

Biles told PEOPLE that the Houston Texans safety has been one of her biggest supporters. "Oh, he's always so supportive," she said. "Even if I wake up in the morning and I'm like, 'I'm tired, do I have to go,' jokingly, he's like 'Don't say that! You can do it, this is your dream!'"

"He's always, always so helpful and making sure I stay on top of my therapy and all of that," Biles added. "He's the best because he also goes through it [as an athlete], so he knows exactly how it is in the process. It's been amazing to have him."