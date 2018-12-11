Simone Biles Reveals She Takes Medication, Sees Therapist for Anxiety After Larry Nassar Abuse

.@Simone_Biles is gracing the cover of "@espn The Magazine"! Her pose is FIERCE! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9AvXVdKddX — Good Morning America (@GMA) December 11, 2018

Simone Biles continues to grapple with the lasting effects of the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of disgraced former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Tuesday, to speak about being named ESPN‘s most dominant athlete of 2018, Biles revealed to Robin Roberts, “I’m on anxiety medicine now because I had a lot of ups and downs throughout the year and trying to figure out what was wrong.”

She added, “I go to therapy pretty regularly.”

The 21-year-old Olympian explained that she has her “ups and downs,” noting, “It’s not easy but the people surrounding me are some of the best so it makes it a little easier.”

In January, Biles accused Nassar of sexual abuse in a letter shared on Twitter.

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” said the athlete. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

Continued Biles, “For too long I’ve asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

Biles’ Olympic teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas are among the over 150 women and girls who have accused Nassar of sexual misconduct.

Nassar, also a former doctor for Michigan State University, was sentenced to more than 175 years in prison earlier this year. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to several counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

In November, Biles won the womens all-around at the 2018 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, according to Team USA.

Competing in Doha, Qatar, Biles scored 57.491 — besting the silver medalist, Mai Murakami of Japan, by an impressive 1.7 points. Biles was the first woman to earn four all-around titles — winning every single time she’s competed.