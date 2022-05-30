Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens Set Wedding Date and Secure Venue: 'One Step Closer to Forever'

Simone Biles has been soaking up the sun with her fiancé, Houston Texans player Jonathon Owens, and his mother on a tropical vacation.

Their trip isn't all play and no work though –– the engaged couple crossed two very important tasks off their wedding planning to-do list over the weekend. The lovebirds posed for a sweet photo kissing in front of the ocean during they vacay that Biles, 25, later shared to her Instagram account.

"One step closer to becoming Mrs. Owens," the seven-time Olympic gold medalist wrote in the caption of her post. Below that sweet sentiment, Biles added checkmarks next to the words "date" and "venue" to her caption, confirming that both have been set.

Her soon-to-be-hubby posted the same photo to his account, writing, "One step closer to forever with you."

Biles has been updating her fans on social media throughout her wedding planning process. In March, the star gymnast said "yes" to the dress at Galia Lahav's shop in Los Angeles. Lahav posted a photo of the bride-to-be trying on dresses in the store. "Not the chosen ones, but a sneak peek of Simone at her fitting," the designer wrote.

In fact, Biles chose two dresses from Lahav's store for her big day. "The first dress I tried on was one of the ones I picked. The second one was about 8 in I'm guessing," she wrote during a Reddit AMA session.

Biles and Owens announced their engagement in February after confirming their romance in August 2020. The wedding date is still unknown to the public, but Biles confirmed to PEOPLE that it's "definitely going to be next year," during an interview in April.

