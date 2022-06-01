Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' Relationship Timeline

From connecting through a dating app to planning their wedding, here's a look back at Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens' love story

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are winning the game of love.

The Olympic gymnast and NFL Houston Texans player have been dating for over two years.

Despite the lovebirds officially meeting for the first time in 2020, they coincidentally crossed paths sooner.

In a series of photos on her Instagram Story in January, Biles recounted the time she was invited to lead the Texans out of the tunnel for a home team advantage in December 2019, while pointing out Owens in the background of her photos.

"God works in mysterious ways," Biles wrote, per a screenshot taken by the New York Post.

During their relationship, the two have not shied away from giving glimpses of their sweet romance, including adorable PDA-filled pics and heartfelt sentimental messages about each other.

After getting engaged in February 2022, the two are set to tie the knot sometime next year. (Biles has even picked out her wedding dress).

From their first interaction with each other to planning their wedding, take a look back at Biles and Owens' sweet love story.

March 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens officially meet

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: simone biles/ instagram

Despite Biles and Owens' close encounter during the Texans game in 2019, the two officially met via the dating app Raya in March 2020 — and it was Biles who made the first move.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," the gymnast told the Wall Street Journal. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

Although both are well-known athletes, Owens wasn't familiar with Biles at first. "I didn't know who she was," he told Texas Monthly in June 2021. "I just hadn't heard of her, and when I told her that, that's one of the things she liked."

March 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens start dating

Since Biles and Owens met at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, they were able to spend a lot of time together while they had time off — a perk that the busy athletes don't typically have with their packed schedules.

"It was one of the few times in [Simone's] life where everything was just shut off and she couldn't do anything," Owens told Today. "So we used it to get to know each other — really get to know each other. It created our bond and made it stronger. Now I'm so thankful."

Biles told Access Hollywood that the two would alternate going to each other's houses and their dogs would play while they would hang out. "We kind of had that time to ourselves, see if we like each other... and it kinda worked," Biles said. "We kind of were just like magnets."

April 2020: Jonathan Owens falls for Simone Biles

Jonathan Owens, simon biles Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Jonathan Owens/instagram

During a February 2022 interview with Today, Owens reflected on the exact moment he began to fall for Biles, saying, "[It was] probably about a month in, when we were really kind of hanging out every weekend."

He added, "We just kind of started hanging out more and more and you start to want to see a person… I started to want to see her more." Owens didn't fail to note, "My dog really loved her."

August 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens go Instagram official

Simone Biles' new boyfriend Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles made her relationship with Owens official when she posted two sweet photos with him on her Instagram. The loved-up snaps showed the pair cozied up with each other, while the football player gave her a sweet kiss. "It's just us," Biles captioned the post.

One month later, Owens posted two pictures with Biles on his Instagram, writing, "Now you rockin with a real one 🤞🏽🖤"

November 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens share a kiss on Instagram

Simone Biles Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles posted two PDA-filled photos on Instagram in November 2020. The first image showed the gymnast sitting on the NFL star's lap while they shared a kiss, followed by a second photo of the two smiling for the camera. "Good food better company🥰," Biles wrote alongside the images.

December 2020: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens spend the holidays together

simon biles and bf Credit: simon biles/ Instagram

Biles and Owens spent their first Christmas together in December 2020 and sported twinning 'fits while doing so. "Always good to spend Christmas with the fam," Owens wrote alongside a carousel of images on Instagram. "Happy holidays to everyone!"

January 2021: Simone Biles gushes about her "seamless" relationship with Jonathan Owens

Biles opened up about her relationship with Owens during an interview with Today in January 2021, gushing about why they are the perfect match.

"He's a real man... I just, I love him. We have a great time together," she said.

"Our personalities match right up," Biles added. "We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great. He's an athlete, too, so we really understand each other and I think that's why our relationship has been seamless."

February 2021: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrate Valentine's Day together

simone biles and boyfriend Credit: simone biles/ instagram

Owens pulled out all the stops when he celebrated his first Valentine's Day with Biles in February 2021. The Olympian shared a photograph on her Instagram of the elaborate display he crafted for her while the two shared a kiss.

In addition to the giant lit-up letters that spelled "LOVE," the room was also decorated with coordinating balloons and rose petals spread across the floor. Biles captioned the sweet post, "lucky to be loved by you 💘."

March 2021: Jonathan Owens wishes Simone Biles a happy birthday

On March 14, Owens posted a sweet birthday tribute on his Instagram in honor of Biles turning 24. "Got the hottest chick in the game wearin' my chain," Owens wrote.

He continued, "Wishing the happiest 24th birthday to my lady, I'm so excited for what the future holds for us and I can't wait to celebrate many more with you. I love you baby."

June 2021: Jonathan Owens watches Simone Biles compete for the first time

Simone Biles; Jonathan Owens Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles | Credit: Jonathan Owens Instagram

Biles secured a seventh national title at the U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, in June 2021, and Owens was there to support her.

Following the championship, Owens posted a message to Biles, writing, "What an amazing experience 👏🏽 First time getting to watch you compete in person and you didn't disappoint."

He added, "It's so cool that i get to watch you do what you love, and be the best at that ‼️ I'm so proud of you my lil champ 🥰❤️ Trials up next and you already know I'm there!! Love you baby ❤️❤️."

July 2021: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens compete in a rope challenge

While Biles and Owens have a lot of love for each other, the two athletes are competitors at heart (even with each other)! In July 2021, Biles gave viewers a glimpse of her life on and off the mat in the Facebook Watch docuseries Simone vs Herself, which saw her compete in a friendly competition with Owens.

July 2021: Simone Biles wishes Jonathan Owens a happy birthday

Simone Bile and Jonathan Owens Simone Bile and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Biles celebrated Owens's 26th birthday on July 22 with a sentimental tribute on her Instagram, despite the two being separated as she competed in the Olympics.

"Here in Japan it is already my favorite persons birthday 🖤 HAPPY 26th BIRTHDAY BABE. @jowens_3 I love you so much. Can't wait to celebrate you when I get home!" Biles captioned a series of photos with Owens.

She continued, "Thanks for keeping me sane during the craziest times. an ear to vent too, someone to share fun times with and make the best of memories 🖤 not sure how I got so lucky & what I'd do without you! But I hope you have the best day ever. Not too much fun without me tho hahaha 🥺🤞🏾🤍 forever yours, S."

July 2021: Jonathan Owens shows support for Simone Biles during the Olympics

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby," Owens wrote. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽You always gone be my champ baby and don't you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can't wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I'm always here for you baby."

August 2021: Simone Biles visits Jonathan Owens at practice after the Olympics

Simone Biles Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

Shortly after reuniting with her mom and dad in Texas, Biles — who won silver and bronze at the Tokyo Summer Games — spent some quality time with the NFL player.

She joined Owens at his football practice, sharing a smiling snap of the pair together on the field. "Morning with bae," she wrote alongside another social media post.

August 2021: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrate their anniversary

Biles celebrated her first anniversary with her Owens in an Instagram post in August 2021. In honor of the special day, the Olympian shared a pair of sweet photos featuring the couple in matching outfits.

"oops I forgot to tell y'all that we've been dating for more than a year 🤍 so happy past 1 year to the best thing that's ever happened to you: ME 🤍🤣" Biles captioned the photos.

Owens left some love on the post, writing: "Time flies when your having fun ❤️🤪 To many more with you baby 🤞🏽"

December 2021: Simone Biles posts a tribute to Jonathan Owens at the start of the NFL season

Biles celebrated Owens' first NFL start with a sweet Instagram post in December 2021. "#36 showed all the way out today starting! don't mess with him 😤🖤🤞🏾🏈 I'm so proud of you babe!!!," the gymnast captioned a pair of images on Instagram. "I love watching you live your dream!"

February 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens get engaged

Simone Biles engaged Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: Medron Photography

Following Valentine's Day, Biles and Owens announced their engagement on Feb. 15 with a series of romantic Instagram posts showcasing the NFL player down on one knee.

"THE EASIEST YES," Biles captioned the slideshow. "I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🥲🤎 @jowens_3."

February 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens talk about having kids

Biles and Owens hosted an Instagram Live to answer a few fan questions following their engagement and talked about their desire to grow their family in the future.

"So I want two kids, he always says he wants a football team, but he usually says three," Biles revealed during the Q&A while Owens signaled for three in the background. "We'll see," the gymnast concluded.

March 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens vacation together

A month after their engagement, Biles and Owens jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a fun little getaway in celebration of the gymnast's 25th birthday. Biles shared a plethora of photos of her and Owens in their vacation looks on her social media.

"Feelin good, livin better," she captioned a snap of herself and Owens sharing a kiss in front of the water, in which she donned a Burberry one-piece swimsuit and a white bucket hat.

April 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens celebrate Easter together

Jonathan Owens, Simone Biles Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

In April, Biles and Owens spent Easter together, following a "fiery date night" the evening before, per the gymnast's Instagram caption. In the snap, she posed beside her boyfriend as they held each other close.

May 2022: Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens plan their wedding

Simone Biles Simone Biles and Jonathon Owens set wedding date and venue | Credit: Simone Biles/Instagram

During a tropical vacation, the engaged couple crossed two very important tasks off their wedding planning to-do list.