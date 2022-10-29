Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens enjoyed a sporty date night together in Houston, Texas.

The Olympic gymnast, 25, and Houston Texans star, 27, attended the first game of the 2022 World Series on Friday, which took place between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros.

The game was held at Minute Maid Park in Houston — the city where they first met and where the NFL safety plays professional football himself.

At the event, Owens wore a bright orange shirt to match the Astros' colors, while Biles dressed in the team's uniform. Before the game began, the athlete welcomed fans to the crowded stadium and cheerfully said, "Let's play ball."

The couple is big Houston Astros fans, and they supported the team during opening day earlier in the season, where they matched in team jerseys, shorts and white sneakers while cozying up for photos on the field.

Biles previously attended Game 2 of the World Series in 2019, where she memorably flipped on the pitcher's mound at Minute Maid Park after throwing out the first pitch in. She did the same in 2016 at a Mariners and Astros game, tried again the next year at Progressive Field in Cleveland, and even treated the Astros to another pitch in 2018.

As for her relationship with Owens — who has been playing on the Texans since 2019, after going undrafted from Missouri Western a year prior — Biles told the Wall Street Journal that the two first met in Houston after connecting on the dating app Raya.

"He would say I slid into his DMs," she said. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, he's pretty cute,' so I said hi ... and then I saw that he was in the Houston area, so we started chatting a little bit, and then we went to hang out a week or two later."

During an episode of Biles' docuseries, Simone vs Herself, Owens revealed that he was impressed by his partner's commitment to her craft.

"Her work ethic was the first thing that caught my eye. I'd never watch gymnastics before, when I first met I honestly didn't know who she was," Owens said. "The coolest thing for me is that I get to witness someone who is literally at the pinnacle of their sport, it's motivating just to see that and the impact that she has on people."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

. .

The couple announced their engagement in February and have been actively sharing their wedding planning with fans since.

Earlier this month, Biles shared a glimpse at her wedding dress with her Instagram followers, posing in front of a rack of her bridal party's looks ahead of her nuptials. Owens, of course, commented on her post: "I can't wait."