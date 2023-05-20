Simone Biles and Hubby Look Adorable in Cabana as She Celebrates 'Married Girl Summer'

Simone Biles is enjoying the honeymoon phase!

The four-time Olympic gold medalist, 26, shared a new photo in newlywed bliss with her new husband Jonathan Owens, 27.

In the shot, which was taken at the pool deck of Biles' home, she lovingly looks up at her husband as they hold hands in a pose. Biles and Owens appeared to wear matching designer swimsuits, but Biles matched it with a mocha beanie hat, while Owens wore a Black cap with a silver chain.

"Married girl summer 🤎," Biles captioned the photo, to which Owens commented, "Love it 🔒😏"

On her Instagram Story, Biles noted in a shot with Owens that she was "home for the weekend" and said her "heart is so full."

She also showed her view of the pool in a snap in which she appeared to be lounging on a pool chair. Her legs could be visible as well as the wide pool. In another video, she showed her black slippers along the pool's edge.

Biles and Owens tied the knot during an intimate courthouse wedding in Texas in April ahead of a second destination wedding in May.

"I do 🤍 officially owens 🤍," she captioned a romantic set of images of herself and the Houston Texans player on Instagram at the time.

On his respective Instagram page, Owens shared a similar selection of shots, including more behind-the-scenes looks at the couple saying "I do."

"My person, forever ❤️💍," he captioned his post, adding two hashtags: "#TheOwens" and "#ItsOfficial."

The couple said "I do" again during a second ceremony in Cabo San Lucas in early May surrounded by 140 of their closest family and friends.

"I actually felt so sick the entire day, and when it was almost time to walk, my heart was beating out of my chest. I've never been so nervous before in my life," confessed the Olympic gymnast, while sharing details of the event with Vogue.

"[But] I felt confident walking down the aisle. Seeing Jonathan at the altar was a dream. Our guests were cheering for everyone. I was shocked by the love in the air. The ceremony was so beautiful and dreamy," she continued.