Simone Biles and Boyfriend Jonathan Owens All Smiles in Impromptu 'Sunset Photoshoot'

Simone Biles has been spending quality time with boyfriend Jonathan Owens since returning home from the Tokyo Olympics

Simone Biles is soaking up every second of summer.

On Sunday, the 24-year-old Olympic gymnast shared a sweet snap at sunset with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, who had his wrapped his arms around her.

"Impromtu sunset photoshoot 🧡," she captioned the photo, in which she and Owens beamed. On her Instagram Story, the athlete added that she has "the prettiest sunsets" from her Texas home, showing a panorama of the colorful sky over the pool in her backyard.

Since returning home to the U.S. from the Tokyo Summer Olympics, where she picked up a silver and bronze medal in the gymnastics events, Biles has been catching up on quality time with the Houston Texans safety, 26, and showing support as he prepares for the upcoming NFL season.

Last week, Biles posted two sweet photos from the fun day she spent cheering him on at practice. In the first picture, the couple shared a sweet kiss on the football field, while in a second they posed side-by-side, smiling the camera. While the safety was suited up in his practice uniform, Biles wore an all-black outfit with a t-shirt reading "Owens."

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens | Credit: simone biles/ instagram

"Another day another practice ❤️," she wrote on Instagram alongside the loved-up images. Biles also showed off the rest of her collection of shirts with the Houston Texans player's name and jersey number on them, saying she's "so stoked" for the season.

Although Owens couldn't travel to Tokyo for the Olympics, the football player cheered on his girlfriend stateside. Following Biles' bronze medal win in the balance beam final Aug. 3, Owens celebrated the Olympian with a touching tribute.

"Words can't explain how proud I am of you right now!! ❤️👏🏽," he wrote on Instagram.

Owens also stood by his sweetheart's side when she withdrew from several Olympic events, including the team final, citing her mental health as well as struggles with the "twisties."

"Imma ride with you through whatever baby ❤️" he wrote in a loving post. "Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB 🤞🏽"