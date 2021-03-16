Simone Biles and Boyfriend Cozy Up in Robes in Photo After Her Birthday: 'Versace on the Floor'

Simone Biles and her beau are cozying up in style.

One day after ringing in her 24th birthday, Biles shared an Instagram photo of herself with boyfriend Jonathan Owens, 25, wearing matching black and gold Versace bathrobes.

The pair cozied up in front of an intricate balloon and light display, which appears to be the same set-up Biles and Owens celebrated with last month for Valentine's Day.

In her accompanying caption, the Olympic gymnast wrote, "Versace on the floor," referencing Bruno Mars' similarly titled 2016 hit song. Owens commented on his girlfriend's post with three heart emojis.

For her birthday earlier this week, Owens posted a romantic tribute to the athlete alongside some selfies of the happy couple.

"Got the hottest chick in the game wearin' my chain 😘❤️," the Houston Texans football player wrote. "Wishing the happiest 24th birthday to my lady, I'm so excited for what the future holds for us and I can't wait to celebrate many more with you. I love you baby 🤞🏽."

The couple went public with their relationship back in August 2020. She was previously linked to Stacey Ervin Jr. from 2017 to early 2020.

In January, while appearing virtually as a guest on the Today show, Biles opened up about her relationship with Owens, describing him as "a real man."

"I just love him," she said. "We have a great time together. Our personalities match right up. We have the same sense of humor. And he's just great."