Simone Biles, Aly Raisman Among Victims Suing FBI for $1 Billion Over Larry Nassar Investigation

The Olympic gold medalists are among at least 90 women suing the FBI over its handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal

Simone Biles and Aly Raisman are among the victims suing the FBI for over $1 billion over its handling of the Larry Nassar abuse scandal.

Lawyers representing at least 90 women announced the litigation Wednesday, multiple outlets including The New York Times and NBC News reported.

The news follows a July 2021 Justice Department finding that the FBI made "fundamental" errors investigating the former Team USA gymnastics doctor's decades of sexual abuse to women and girls, for which he was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison in 2018.

The FBI also did not treat the case with "utmost seriousness," the report from the Justice Department's inspector general said last summer.

According to the Associated Press, plaintiffs in Wednesday's claim include former Olympic gold medal-winning gymnasts Biles, Raisman, and McKayla Maroney.

Larry Nassar sits in court listening to statements before being sentenced by Judge Janice Cunningham for three counts of criminal sexual assault in Eaton County Circuit Court on February 5, 2018 in Charlotte, Michigan.



In the previous complaint, 150 women and girls said they were abused by Nassar, 58, while he worked as a doctor at Michigan State University and for USA Gymnastics.

"If the FBI had simply done its job, Nassar would have been stopped before he ever had the chance to abuse hundreds of girls, including me," former University of Michigan gymnast Samantha Roy told the AP.

"It is time for the FBI to be held accountable," added Maggie Nichols, a former national champion gymnast for the University of Oklahoma.

In the years since Nassar was sentenced, Biles has pushed for national organizations to take greater accountability for their failures since she first came forward with her story.

In September 2021 she emotionally told a Senate hearing that the FBI, USAG, and the USOPC, had all "failed to do their jobs" and protect athletes.

"I am also a survivor of sexual abuse," the gymnast, 25, said at the time. "And I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue, are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee (USOPC), failed to do their jobs."

Biles later added, "USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee knew that I was abused by their official team doctor long before I was ever made aware of their knowledge."

Federal law states that the FBI now has a period of six months to respond to the claims filed Wednesday. The nature of the FBI's response will also determine costly lawsuits will follow.