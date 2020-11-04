Simone Biles Says She'll 'Always' Support LGBTQIA People After Uber Eats Ad Backlash

Simone Biles recently starred in an Uber Eats ad with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness, who identifies as nonbinary

Simone Biles is standing up for her decision to appear in an Uber Eats ad with Jonathan Van Ness after a conservative Christian group criticized the promo for "pushing the LGBTQ agenda."

Last month, Uber Eats rolled out a series of commercials featuring the Olympic gold medalist and the Queer Eye star in which Van Ness shows off his gymnast talents while wearing the same leotard as Biles.

"Anything Simone Biles can do, Jonathan Van Ness can do … in his own, amazing way," the tagline on the ad reads.

In response to the ads, conservative Christian group One Million Moms started a petition to end the "Tonight I'll Be Eating" campaign, calling Van Ness — who identifies as nonbinary — a "cross-dresser" and claiming that Uber Eats is "attempting to brainwash viewers."

"Instead of making audiences lose their appetite by glamorizing a LGBTQ lifestyle, Uber Eats should focus on what it does and remain neutral on controversial issues," an article accompanying the petition reads.

On Monday, Biles, 23, responded to the petition, writing, "the world we live in makes me sad, but I’d do x1000000 more commercials with you just to p--- everyone off!"

"The LGBTQIA will always have my support and feel welcome on my socials," the gymnast added.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a spokesperson for Uber shared Biles' sentiments and said: "At Uber Eats, we’re unapologetically committed to representing the flavor spectrum. From tacos to talent, we like it spicy. JVN and Simone serve gymnastic prowess and ferosh self-confidence, qualities millions of moms everywhere can—and do—support.”

The One Million Moms article continued on to criticize the ad, saying, "For anyone curious or struggling with his or her sexual identity, watching someone prance around in the opposite sex’s clothing is not the answer."

A representative from One Million Moms did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.