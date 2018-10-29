Simone Biles Advances to Finals at World Championships 1 Day After Kidney Stone Sends Her to ER

Simone Biles is excelling at the world gymnastics championships — even after a kidney stone sent her to the hospital.

In Doha, Qatar, the Olympic champ, 21, advanced over the weekend to every final as the first-place qualifier for vault, floor, balance beam and all-around and the second-place qualifier for uneven bars, USA Today reported. The American squad is charging toward the team final in first.

Biles even pulled out a vault that had never been completed by a female gymnast in competition before, the Houston Chronicle reported. As a result, the vault will be named after Biles, according to Team USA.

Simone Biles Francois Nel/Getty Images

Simone Biles Francois Nel/Getty Images

Biles initially announced her kidney stone on Twitter with a cheery hospital selfie and a picture of her feet in a hospital bed. “Nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships,” Biles tweeted on Friday. “This kidney stone can wait…. doing it for my team! I’ll be gucci girls!”

RELATED: Simone Biles Slams New USA Gymnastics President for Anti-Nike Tweet After Brand’s Kaepernick Ad

nothing like a late night ER visit less than 24 hrs before world championships this kidney stone can wait…. 👊🏾 doing it for my team! ❤️ I’ll be gucci girls ! pic.twitter.com/rKkvuEQrKc — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 26, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles Accuses Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar of Sexual Abuse “I actually have not had it removed yet, just got the diagnosis and information about it,” she clarified to a fan via Twitter on Sunday. “We will deal with it after world championships! fingers crossed it stays okay!!!” I actually have not had it removed yet, just got the diagnosis and information about it. We will deal with it after world championships! fingers crossed it stays okay!!! https://t.co/4H0y8sysGa — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) October 28, 2018

Biles’ 60.965 points in the all-around bested the second-place 56.465 points scored by teammate Morgan Hurd, who won the all-around at world championships last year.

The last gymnast to win six medals at a world championships competition, which Biles is aiming to do, was Elena Shushunova in 1987, according to USA Today.

Simone Biles Francois Nel/Getty Images

“I heard rollercoasters might help kidney stones,” Biles said, according to the Associated Press. “And I’m like ‘Well, I’m basically like my own little rollercoaster out there.’”

RELATED: Simone Biles Will Compete in the 2020 Olympics ‘If Everything Goes as Planned,’ Gymnast Says

“She’s Simone,” Tom Forster, the Americans’ high performance coordinator, added. “You’d expect the same out of a Michael Jordan or a Tiger Woods and that’s who she is in our sport. And she showed it.”

“We had to go to the ER because I’ve been having stomach pains on my right side for two days, and we started to think it was my appendix, so we just wanted to go as a precautionary, and then we got tests done just to see what it was, and then they found a kidney stone,” Biles told USA Gymnastics. “Even when I’m walking or doing some stretches, I’m in a bit of pain, so adrenaline helps.”