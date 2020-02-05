Autographed Scorecard from Kobe Bryant's Legendary 81-Points Game Up for Auction

A signed scorecard from Kobe Bryant‘s record-breaking 81-point game has been put up for sale.

The sports memorabilia was listed on Goldin Auction just a little over a week after the fatal helicopter crash that took the life of Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other passengers.

The NBA stats sheet — given out to employees, reporters and other players — comes on an 8×10-inch white paper and has been autographed by Bryant following the legendary game, according to the item’s description.

The listing noted that 100 percent of the buyer’s premium from the sale will go towards the MambaOnThree Fund, a charity set up by the Mamba Sports Foundation in hopes of providing relief to the families of the victims involved in the crash.

The minimum bid for the scorecard, which will remain up for auction for the next 18 days, has been set at $1,000.

Bryant beat his own personal record on Jan. 22, 2006 when he scored 81 points — the second-most ever by a player in a single game — during a Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the Toronto Raptors at Staples Center. Though he was on the court for just under 42 minutes, the athlete accounted for 66 percent of the Lakers’ 122 points and added six rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block during the legendary game.

“You’re sitting and watching, and it’s like a miracle unfolding in front of your eyes and you can’t accept it,” then-team owner Jerry Buss said of the performance.

Bryant and his daughter Gianna — nicknamed “Gigi” — were on their way to a youth basketball game with parents and players from the Mamba Sports Academy girls’ team on Jan. 26 when their helicopter crashed amid foggy conditions on a hill in Calabasas, Calif. The two died alongside pilot Ara Zobayan, Sarah and Payton Chester, Christina Mauser, John Altobelli, his wife Keri Altobelli and their daughter, Alyssa Altobelli.

The day before the crash, Bryant celebrated former Olympic teammate LeBron James for surpassing him to become the third-leading scorer in NBA history.

“On to #2 @kingjames!” he wrote on what would be his final Instagram post. “Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next.”

If you would like to help the families of the victims of the crash, consider donating to the MambaOnThree Fund. Donations to the Mamba Sports Foundation will help support youth sports.