The photo of the legendary baseball player is from 1911 and was sold by Christie's and Hunt Auctions

Autographed 'Shoeless' Joe Jackson Photo Sells for Record $1.47 Million, Most Ever Paid

Christie's and Hunt Auctions, an autographed photo of "Shoeless" Joe Jackson by Frank W. Smith is displayed. The photograph sold for $1.47 million, the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph. The photo was offered by Christie's and Hunt Auctions in New York in the auction Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia

A signed 1911 photograph of legendary baseball player "Shoeless" Joe Jackson has sold at auction for a staggering $1.47 million.

The auction, Extra Innings: A Private Collection of Important Baseball Memorabilia, ran through Friday and was held by Christie's and Hunt Auctions in New York.

Per ESPN, the picture — which is the only known image of Jackson that he signed in existence — makes history as the most ever paid for a signed sports photograph.

Jackson, who was born in 1887 and died in 1951, spent 12 years playing in the MLB. He ended his career with the Chicago White Sox, with whom he won the World Series in 1917.

He's been inducted into the Cleveland Indians Hall of Fame but is banned from induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame due to his involvement in the Black Sox Scandal, though aquitted.

The baseball player was, according to ESPN, illiterate and avoided signing documents, with his wife mostly forging his signature.

The outlet said the signed photograph previously sold for $179,250 in 2015 with Heritage Auctions.

Several items of sports memorabilia had gone for high price points in recent years, including a rare Honus Wagner baseball card, one of just dozens made back in 1909, which sold in a private sale for $1.2 million back in 2019.