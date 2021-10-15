"Hey, I got a good dad bod. I'm doing good for 37," Max Scherzer said after celebrating shirtless on the field with fans

Shirtless Max Scherzer Shows Off His 'Dad Bod' While Celebrating Dodgers' NLDS Victory Over Giants

Max Scherzer won the game and lost his shirt.

On Thursday evening, the Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher went shirtless after a decisive Game 5 win (2-1) over the San Francisco Giants in the National League Division Series.

The athlete, 37, was the key player with his first save of his career when he finished the game in the ninth inning. A controversial check swing call against Giants' Wilmer Flores was the final out that cemented the win for the Dodgers.

Following the thrilling win, the father of three was seen on a solo victory parade around Oracle Park once again going without a shirt and screaming with the crowd, all with a beer in hand.

"Hey, I got a good dad bod. I'm doing good for 37," he said after the game.

During his celebrations, Scherzer was also spotted on the field with his two young daughters, Brooklyn and Kacey, as they ran the bases and shared an adorable moment with their dad. (Scherzer and his wife Erica welcomed their third child, son Derek, in May.)

As for what his game plan will be for the NLCS, the veteran pitcher told reporters, "I don't know. Party tonight, figure it out tomorrow," adding, "I like to party. I love winning."

Scherzer was later pictured popping bottles of champagne and spraying alcohol on his teammates in the locker room.

Last week, a drunk and shirtless Scherzer stole the show after the Dodgers' Wild Card win over the St. Louis Cardinals. His postgame interview with TBS also made headlines as he was keen on partying and continuing the raucous festivities.

"You gotta get rid of this echo," he said, adding, "Can't talk. I'm drunk, whatever."