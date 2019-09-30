Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, 32, Becomes Oldest Woman — and First Mom — to Win World Title in 100m Race

Image zoom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s victory at this year’s World Athletics Championships is one for the record books!

During Sunday’s women’s 100m final, the six-time Olympic medalist — who was still pregnant with her son Zyon during the last world championships, held in 2017 — finished the race with a time of 10.71 seconds, which is just .01 off of her personal best.

In addition to winning her eighth world title, and fourth in the 100m event, Fraser-Pryce, 32, became the oldest woman to ever win a world or Olympic 100m title, as well as the first mom to ever achieve the honor, according to NBC Sports.

Following her big win, the Jamaican runner took a victory lap while holding her 2-year-old boy in her arms.

“Standing here having done it again at 32, and holding my baby, is a dream come true,” Fraser-Pryce said after the race, according to IAAF. “I had no sleep last night. Last time I was at a major championship was 2016 and I just could not sleep with nerves. But with mental toughness you will get what you want.

“I can’t believe it. I worked so hard to be back. The field was so strong I had to come good here and I’m so excited to come out with victory,” she added. “Zyon and my husband have been my strength. When everybody else doubted me, they never did. It’s down to them that I am here again.”

Image zoom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and son Serhat Cagdas/Anadolu Agency via Getty

Image zoom Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce KARIM JAAFAR/AFP/Getty

Fraser-Pryce said she cried when she first found out she was pregnant and had to deal with critics who thought her best days were behind her, according to the Associated Press.

“Everyone’s entitled to their opinion,” she said. “I knew how I felt and I knew I wasn’t ready to go. I had something left to do, and I stayed focused on the goal.”

Although she was unable to compete in the 2017 world championships, Fraser-Pryce went into labor while watching the 100m final, NBC Sports reported.

After becoming a mom, the process of getting back into shape was difficult.

“For 10 weeks, I couldn’t lift weights (while lying) on my back,” Fraser-Pryce told the Associated Press. “And mentally, it’s even harder because you’re 30, you’re having a baby, the females are out there running fast. You wonder if you can come back. For me, I just worked really hard.”

Celebrating her win on social media, Fraser-Pryce wrote that her story is proof that “absolutely no one gets to write your story but you!”

“Two years ago giving birth to Zyon changed me. Two years ago I lost a loved one and two years ago I was broken. But yet I RISE… I am so grateful for the outpouring of love from my friends, family, fellow athletes, supporters and sponsors over the years,” she continued. “Your belief and encouragement gave me strength. But I am even more grateful for those girls who will come after me or the women who are still holding their own and working on their greatness in their own way and never trying to be anyone but themselves!”

“I am humbled to be filling my shoes with my potential, fill yours and never stop for anyone and do it with all your heart and all your courage, and do it well🙏. The story continues…” she added.