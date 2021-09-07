Tennis' Shelby Rogers Says Comments Were 'Exaggerated,' Positive Support Outweighs Online Abuse

After saying she anticipated online hate following her fourth-round US Open loss, Shelby Rogers said she's "grateful" for tennis and doesn't want others to "worry that it's toxic or miserable"

Shelby Rogers of the United States returns against Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom during her Women’s Singles round of 16 match on Day Eight of the 2021 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 06, 2021 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

Tennis pro Shelby Rogers is clarifying her earlier comments about potentially receiving death threats after her Monday loss to Great Britain's Emma Raducanu at the US Open.

Rogers, 28, beat top-ranked player and Wimbledon winner Ash Barty Saturday in a surprising third-round victory before Raducanu defeated her days later. She told reporters Monday per CNN, "Obviously, we appreciate the spotlight in those moments, but then, you know, you have today and I'm going to have nine million death threats and whatnot."

She said it was "polarizing" to go from "one extreme to the other very quickly," referring to the reaction to her win against Barty compared to her loss against Raducanu.

"At this point in my career, I'd say I'm used to it," the tennis star added, but admitted, "it's not easy, to say the least."

Just one day later, Rogers is setting the record straight about her Monday comments. In a series of tweets posted Tuesday, she told followers she never intended for her "exaggerated statement to be highlighted."

Rogers said the "positive support" she receives "vastly overshadows the online abuse," but reminded her fans, "it's important to be aware that it does exist so we can prepare & deal with it."

Despite the online hate, Rogers said she's always dreamed of being a pro tennis player, and reminded others, "it's a dream worth having," adding, "I want you to play this sport, fall in love with tennis, & not worry that it's toxic or miserable. I am so grateful for what tennis has given me."

Rogers ended her message on a determined and hopeful note, writing, "I wouldn't trade the highs & lows for anything."

"I can accept my bad days, learn from them & push myself to be better bc I know my value as a person doesn't change with wins & losses," she continued. "I'll never run away from the negativity - it's the reality of social media/gambling/sport but maybe we can expose it and teach each other how to beat it."

Her comments come after other female tennis pros shared similar experiences with online hate following their matches at the Open. Sloane Stephens, who lost her match against Angelique Kerber in the third round of the US Open on Friday, shared some of the abusive comments and messages she received.

"I am human, after last night's match I got 2k+ messages of abuse/anger from people upset by yesterday's result," she wrote on Instagram. "It's so hard to read messages like these, but I'll post a few so you guys can see what it's like after a loss..."

Stephens added, "This type of hate is so exhausting and never ending. This isn't talked about enough, but it really freaking sucks...I choose to show you guys happiness on here, but it's not always smiles and roses."

Tennis pro Naomi Osaka sparked a larger conversation about athletes and mental health after withdrawing from the French Open in May, citing her anxiety and depression. Osaka later also withdrew from Wimbledon. After losing against Leylah Fernandez in a third-round match during the US Open last week, Osaka told reporters she was "going to take a break from playing for a while."

This year, the United States Tennis Association announced the launch of a Mental Health Initiative at the US Open to ensure players had access to resources like licensed mental health providers and quiet rooms.

"We recognize that ensuring the mental health of the players is an area that needed to be addressed, and we are taking formative steps to give athletes the necessary resources to compete at the highest level," USTA CEO and Executive Director Mike Dowse said in an August statement announcing the initiative.