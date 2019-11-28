Shawn Johnson and Husband Andrew East Celebrate First Thanksgiving with Baby Girl Drew

Shawn Johnson East and Andrew East are kicking off the holiday season with their baby girl, Drew Hazel.

Just one day before their daughter officially turns 1 month old, the new parents celebrated their first Thanksgiving as a family of three with a trip to East’s home town of Westfield, Indiana.

“Happy Thanksgiving!” Johnson East, 27, captioned a sweet photo of the family sitting together outside the Indiana home. “I can’t even begin to express how grateful and thankful I am this year.”

“Please excuse me while my hormonal self goes and cries happy tears for the next hour. #happythanksgiv[i]ng” the Olympic gymnast jokingly added.

She also celebrated the occasion by documenting a family stroll through their neighborhood on her Instagram Stories.

East, 28, marked their first Thanksgiving as a family of three with a heartfelt video on his own Instagram account.

“Feeling super thankful today for all of the wonderful things that have happened this past year, but also for all of the bad things that have happened that helped put the good things in perspective,” the NFL player said, referencing the miscarriage that his wife suffered two years ago.

“We’re thankful for you guys, hope you have a wonderful day with friends and family,” he went on. “Tag someone you’re thankful for down below. Make sure you give your loved ones calls and text messages and have a great day.”

In the caption of the video, East wrote, “thankful for you peeps @shawnjohnson @thefamilyeast #thankful #gratitude #family”

The couple welcomed Drew Hazel on Oct. 29, announcing her arrival in a series of adorable Instagram posts.

“Drew Hazel East / 8lbs 8oz / 20.5 inches long / 10/29/19,” Johnson East captioned one of the posts. “Named after the most incredible person I know … her daddy.”

The former Olympic gymnast and her husband also documented their journey to parenthood on their YouTube channel, most recently sharing a video about the emotional moments from Drew’s birth, which happened via C-section.

In the video, East comforted the Olympic gold medalist, who was still in the hospital bed 22 hours after she went into labor. The NFL player explained that his wife was unable to give birth naturally because her “body was a little too small and her hips are too tight because of her past athletics.”

“All right guys, so that baby was not moving,” East said to the camera. “After they broke the water, they could only wait so long until she went back into the operating room to get a C-section. I’m realizing it’s a pretty significant surgery and I’m just sitting here praying for her. I know she is going to do great like she always does.”

The video then cut to the couple in tears as they welcomed their first child in the delivery room. “I told you you were gonna cry,” Johnson East told her tearful husband as he stood beside her.

East also documented the tearful moment that Johnson East gave birth to their daughter on Instagram. “This was wild,” he wrote.