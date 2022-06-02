Newlyweds Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson Detail Their 'Amazing' Honeymoon Plans

Newlyweds Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson told PEOPLE they plan to enjoy food, culture and shopping while celebrating their love after their recent wedding

Now that the world has officially met the Hendersons, the newlyweds are getting ready to enjoy a romantic honeymoon, and they opened up to PEOPLE all about their "amazing" plans.

"Do you want to tell them?" Pastor Keion Henderson asks his new wife, Shaunie O'Neal, during an interview with PEOPLE after they tied the knot.

The Basketball Wives star excitedly encourages her new husband to spill the fabulous details.

"We're going to the south of France," Henderson, 40, tells PEOPLE. "I've never been, so this is going to be an amazing experience for me."

The couple was just married last weekend in a tropical ceremony in Anguilla, an island in the eastern Caribbean.

So, for their honeymoon, the pair wanted to do something different. "We could have stayed here because this is paradise," Henderson says of the island where he married O'Neal, 47. "But we decided to go explore that region to expand our palette and to get some culture."

"[Shaunie] loves food, so I'm looking forward to feeding her any and everything she wants," Henderson adds.

Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson's Tropical Wedding photographed on May 28th, 2022 Shaunie O'Neal and Keion Henderson | Credit: Manolo Doreste

Henderson and O'Neal officially wed last Saturday. Nearly 200 guests were in attendance at the wedding, which was held at the Aurora Anguilla Resort and Golf Club.

The romantic outdoor ceremony took place on the golf course's 10th hole, with the bride entering as singer Yolanda Adams performed. O'Neal's three sons walked her down the aisle to meet her now-husband.

The bride wore a sparkling gown by Jean Louis Sabajai in partnership with fashion stylist Eric Archibald, paired with a dreamy veil also from the designer. She accessorized with David Yurman jewelry and shoes by Jimmy Choo. O'Neal's updo was perfected by Diamond Johnson, with her makeup look created by Alaina Saulsberry.

Henderson, meanwhile, wore a cream tux by Dolce and Gabbana, while the groomsmen were clad in Atelier Houston.

Bishop TD Jakes officiated the nuptials, which were planned by The Happy Couple with The Britto Agency/Global Brand Strategist and captured by photographer Manolo Doreste and videographer Michael Tamzil. The couple exchanged wedding bands from Jason of Beverly Hills.

During the reception, the couple's friends and family dined on Anguillian-inspired dishes, including local fish and crayfish, all among blush rose florals created by Black Orchid. The meal was crafted, in part, by Culinary Director Michele Greggio. Director of Event Operations Alvin Huggins and Charnissa Richardson, director of catering and private events, made sure the festivities went off without a hitch.

Now, the Hendersons are looking forward to taking in "the rich culture" during their trip to France. "It's something I want to do for her," Henderson says of his wife.